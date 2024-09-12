The BMW X5 turns 25 in 2025. BMW will of course be celebrating in a number of ways, including an exclusive for the Canadian market, with the launch of the 25 Jahre Edition (Jahre = years) for the coming model-year.

BMW Canada recently announced the launch of this limited edition to celebrate the X5's quarter-century in Canada (and globally). The automaker will produce 250 units of the model for our market.

Production of the first X5 began on September 1, 1999, at BMW's Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. To date, almost three million X5 units have been built there and distributed worldwide.

2025 BMW X5 Edition 25 Jahre, profile | Photo: BMW

The X5's importance in history should not be overlooked. The model was a pioneer in the world of SUVs, and its rapid success helped set a trend that has endured.

The special edition reserved for Canadian consumers features exclusive design elements and a unique combination of historic colors: Oxford Green II Metallic and Le Mans Blue Metallic. It's interesting to note that they were selected for their importance, as they were offered at the launch of the first-generation X5.

Based on the 2025 X5 xDrive40i model, the BMW X5 Edition 25 Jahre offers a rare combination of colours and features not usually available on the same vehicle. It will be available at BMW dealerships in Canada in the fourth quarter of 2024. Starting price is set at $102,500 CAD.

With only 250 units on offer, two things are obvious: the models are going to find buyers, which means those interested will have to act quickly.

2025 BMW X5 Edition 25 Jahre, front | Photo: BMW

2025 BMW X5 Edition 25 Jahre, rear | Photo: BMW