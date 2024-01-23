The Chevrolet Equinox 2025 freshly unveiled Photo: Auto123

Warren, MI - The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox, a revised new edition of the model that will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, was first presented on the Chinese market before being launched in North America. Chevrolet invited us to Michigan to discover the new generation.

The 2025 Equinox features a completely different, very much modernized design compared to the outgoing model. The front is vertically oriented and adorned with a prominent grille and chrome bar, accompanied by split lighting units, reminiscent of those on the Blazer and Trax. The rear features LED lights and a redesigned bumper.

This more expressive approach marks a significant departure from the more conventional aesthetics of the previous version, and it ties in with the DNA of other Chevrolet products that have recently been redesigned.

In terms of dimensions, the 2025 Equinox is comparable to the outgoing model. But while its proportions are almost identical to those of the previous version, the new model is wider and taller, which translates into more generous interior space.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox, interior Photo: K.Soltani

Inside the new Equinox, the differences with the previous version are even more notable. There's a configurable data cluster on an 11-inch screen in front of the driver, and to its right an 11.3-inch multimedia screen above the centre console, offering a modernized, interactive user experience.

Below that large screen, the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox features a row of climate controls with physical buttons. The sleek center console incorporates storage spaces, an induction phone charger and a thumbwheel for selecting driving modes. The gearshift lever has been moved to the steering column, freeing up console space.

However, it's important to note that the model we poked and prodded was a pre-production one; some elements may yet be modified or even disappear in the final version.

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS, profile Photo: K.Soltani

Versions of the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox

Pre-production or no, Chevrolet did confirm the trim levels: LT, RS and Activ.

The LT variant features a grille with chrome accents, 17-inch wheels, heated front seats and steering wheel, Evotex seats and a choice of front- or all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration.

Chevrolet's Evotex seats are a synthetic material that imitates leather. This is an environmentally friendly choice, as their production generates fewer carbon emissions than traditional leather. They are also extremely comfortable and soft to the touch.

The RS version features black-tinted rear-view mirrors. 19-inch wheels contribute to a sportier look, with an optional two-tone choice. Inside, Torch Red and Santorini Blue stitching add a sporty touch. The transmission system is all-wheel drive.

Last but not least, the Activ version boasts an exterior design designed for rough terrain. It’s fitted with 17-inch all-terrain tires, suitable for off-road driving. Inside, the seats combine Evotex fabric and sueded microfiber, offering both comfort and durability. As with the RS version, all-wheel drive comes as standard.

It's worth noting that the gasoline-powered model will be offered alongside the electric Equinox EV for some years to come.

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrains of the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox

The new Equinox gets a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that will deliver 175 hp and 203 lb-ft of torque, and can tow up to 1,500 lb when equipped with all-wheel drive. It is mated to a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) which, according to Chevrolet, replicates the feel of a 7-speed automatic gearbox; all four-wheel-drive models are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox incorporates an extensive range of standard safety technologies. These include the Chevy Safety Assist suite, which includes automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning, as well as the Teen Driver function, which allows parents to set limits for items such as maximum speed and audio volume, and monitor driving performance.

Added to this is automatic emergency braking at intersections, which will be available on all models. Additional equipment includes side cyclist alert, rear vision camera including cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning with side blind spot warning.

The automaker says the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox should arrive on the Canadian market in summer 2024. We don't yet have pricing, but we can expect that to keep its revised SUV competitive in the segment, Chevrolet is likely to keep any price increase over the outgoing model to a minimum. We’ll know more as launch date approaches.

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox, multimedia screen Photo: K.Soltani

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox, steering wheel, dashboard Photo: K.Soltani

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS, front Photo: K.Soltani