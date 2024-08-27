2025 Ford Bronco Sport Welcomes Sasquatch Package

The 2025 Ford Bronco welcomes a hairy new addition to the family, with the SUV getting its first Sasquatch Package. The package brings a number of additions and modifications to render the vehicle more capable off-road.

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch, hatch, rear bumper | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Bronco Sport – What’s in a Sasquatch?

The Sasquatch package is now available as an option on the Outer Banks trim (with 1.5L engine) and on the Badlands (2.0L engine) model. It adds larger 29-inch Goodyear AT tires to the model, as well as more off-road drive modes, including a rally drive mode for more speed-focused off-roading.

Outer Banks models fitted with the package get a locking rear differential and twin-clutch rear-drive unit, previously available only with the Bronco Sport Badlands.

The Sasquatch Package also brings with it steel skid plates, front brush guard and front and rear bumpers with steel bash plates, as well as front tow hooks and rear D-rings. Also included with the package are fender-mounted tie-downs for securing gear loaded on the roof.

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch, profile | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Bronco Sport – What’s new?

Otherwise, for 2025, the model receives new front and rear bumpers with modular points and interior auxiliary switches for adding accessories like driving lights.

The Bronco Sport Badlands version gets the tie-downs also, as well as standard Bilstein shocks and new springs for improved performance (and a slightly higher ride height than previously). The Trail Control mode already included with the model now allows one-pedal driving at low speeds.

The Big Bend trim, meanwhile, gets a new Black Diamond off-road package adding more underbody protection, four recovery points and a boosted towing capacity of 2,200 lb.

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch, interior | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch, seats | Photo: Ford

Inside, all variants of the SUV now feature 13.2-inch multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The digital cluster display now spans 12.3 inches diagonally. Ford’s CoPilot360 Assist+ suite of drive assist functions is now present and includes adaptive cruise control, lane centring, blind-spot monitoring, emergency front braking and automatic high-beam headlamps.

The 2025 Ford Bronco Sport will be at Canadian dealers starting in November. Note that the Sasquatch Package itself will only be available as of the first quarter of next year. Pricing for the 2025 model is expected closer to launch in the fall.

Drive Festival in September

Before all that, however, Ford has confirmed it will be introducing the new 2025 Ford Bronco Sport – as well as the AWD 2025 Ford Maverick hybrid – in the flesh at the Drive Festival taking place at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontariom from September 6-8.

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch, front end | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch, tie-downs | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch, central console | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch, dashboard top | Photo: Ford