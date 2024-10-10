• Auto123 gets in a first test of the 2025 Ford Explorer.

Bromont, QC - Though Ford has been making the Explorer for more than 30 years, the current, sixth generation has had its share of design and reliability flaws. Arguably, it had even become boring to drive.

So Ford decided to revisit the SUV for 2025, while keeping the same base. It set about tightening the bolts, reworking the concept and introducing a little more joie de vivre to the driving experience.

A version 2.0 of the generation presented in 2020

Back when it practically invented its segment, the Explorer was a great success. It still has strengths, notably its practical size and well-thought-out interior. But in a world of talented rivals such as the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and Toyota Grand Highlander, it's no longer enough to be good - Ford has to be better. That's what this refreshed 2025 Explorer aims to achieve.

2025 Ford Explorer, front | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Ford Explorer - What's new?

The 2025 Ford Explorer undergoes a major update while remaining true to its roots, notably by retaining the same platform. The 2025 model brings subtle changes to the grille, headlights and taillights, and some versions now offer a black-painted roof and the BlueCruise hands-free driving feature.

The 2025 Ford Explorer ST and Platinum | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Explorer pricing in Canada

Ford Canada is offering 4 trims of the Explorer, all with standard all-wheel drive:

2025 Explorer ($50,535) - The model features a sawtooth grille with black mesh grille and chrome bars, 2.3L turbo engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch silver-painted aluminum wheels, 10-way power driver's seat, 4-way power passenger seat and heated front seats.

This version also includes a 13.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, integrated Amazon Alexa, eight USB ports, three 12-volt outlets, Ford Co-Pilot Assist+, 5G Wi-Fi modem, Class III tow hitch, power tailgate and LED headlights.

2025 Explorer ST-Line ($56,535) - This version adds a gloss black honeycomb grille with black mesh, 2.3L turbo engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and 20-inch ebony aluminum wheels.

Inside, there's a black Onyx dashboard, door panels and console with red stitching, plus black synthetic seats with fabric inserts and red stitching.

2025 Ford Explorer ST, front grille | Photo: Ford

2025 Explorer ST ($69,135) - Visually identical to the ST-Line with ST logo in the grille, this variant however adopts a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine and 21-inch Magnetite-painted aluminum wheels.

2025 Explorer Platinum ($60,635) - This model features a satin chrome and ebony grille with wing design, 2.3L turbo engine (3.0L twin-turbo V6 available as an option), 10-speed automatic transmission and 20-inch gloss nickel-painted aluminum wheels.

The interior features seven-colour ambient lighting, a Mojave Dusk leather dashboard, door panels and console with matching stitching, and Mojave Dusk leather seats with matching stitching.

2025 Ford Explorer, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2025 Ford Explorer - 8.0/10

The exterior design of the 2025 Ford Explorer retains the rugged, imposing appearance that has always been the model’s hallmark, with a silhouette that is both sporty and elegant. The new grille lines and redesigned headlamps add a modern touch while retaining a familiar visual identity.

Top-of-the-range versions ride on 20- or 21-inch wheels, reinforcing its appearance as a performance SUV. Muscular proportions and new aesthetic details, such as chrome inserts and black accents on some versions, help it stand out against competitors with sometimes sleeker lines, such as the Kia Telluride or Hyundai Palisade.

2025 Ford Explorer, interior | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Explorer, seating | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Explorer interior - 8.0/10

The interior has been revised for 2025, the model now featuring more refined materials, fewer hard plastics and a redesigned dashboard layout. The new 13.2-inch central touchscreen dominates the front, while the centre console and door panels are clad in soft-touch surfaces.

The Explorer offers comfortable space for passengers in the first two rows, and access to the third row is facilitated by a system that tilts the second-row seats at the touch of a button. Although the third row is practical for children or short journeys, it remains less comfortable than some competitors, though it is large enough for two adults.

Cargo space is impressive with the rear seats folded down.

All versions offer the choice of a second-row bench seat, making it a 7-seater.

2025 Ford Explorer, multimedia screen, dashboard | Photo: Ford

Technology in the 2025 Ford Explorer - 8.0/10

The 2025 Ford Explorer introduces the Ford Digital Experience, a new digital platform that lets you integrate your favourite apps and browse the web during stops. Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, this modern system also includes voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, offering a more connected driving experience. You can even plug in a games console and race models like the Ford GT.

The new 12.3-inch digital dashboard in front of the driver is standard on all versions, and passengers benefit from numerous USB ports, including in the third row. On ST-Line and higher models, the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system is included, ensuring an immersive sound experience.

2025 Ford Explorers, during our test drive | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2025 Ford Explorer - 7.5/10

The 2025 Explorer retains its two main engines: a 2.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder (300 hp) and a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 (400 hp) available on ST and Platinum versions. These engines are coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The base engine, though less powerful than some of its competitors, offers decent performance with a good 310 lb-ft of torque. It's a bit grumpy if you press hard on the throttle, but it gets the job done.

For those looking for more adrenalin, the ST version's twin-turbo V6 is the one to go for with its 400 hp and firmer suspension, which transform the Explorer into a sporty SUV.

The 2025 Ford Explorer, on the road | Photo: Ford

Driving the 2025 Ford Explorer - 8.0/10

On the road, the new Explorer is consistently stable and predictable. Improvements to the transmission and suspension result in a smoother ride than previous generations.

The ST model is particularly popular with dynamic driving enthusiasts, thanks to its powerful engine and sporty suspension that make it a true performance SUV.

Overall, the Explorer's ride is pleasant, but it can lack agility in tight urban environments. It's over long distances that it shines, offering optimum comfort for family journeys.

Fuel consumption of the 2025 Ford Explorer - 7.0/10

The 2025 Ford Explorer delivers decent fuel economy for an SUV in its class. The 4-cylinder model offers fuel consumption of around 12.0L/100 km. The more powerful V6 version returns around 13 to 14 litres/100 km. Basically, while competitive, the Explorer isn't the most fuel-efficient, especially when compared with some of its hybrid rivals. A variant that Ford should consider bringing back, by the way.

2025 Ford Explorer, hatch, rear lights | Photo: Ford

The final word

The 2025 Ford Explorer marks a much-needed step towards greater modernity for the model, with notable technological improvements and enhanced comfort. While its performance remains solid, the Explorer still has to compete with newer, more refined models in an ultra-competitive segment. It will also have to prove its reliability, something that’s not a given with Ford lately.

Competitors of the 2025 Ford Explorer

- Hyundai Palisade

- Jeep Grand Cherokee L

- Kia Telluride

- Lincoln Aviator

- Toyota Grand Highlander