2025 Ford Bronco Sport to Get Sasquatch Package

The rumour has been circulating for some time now, and now it's confirmed... or at least about to be confirmed. Ford is said to be preparing a Sasquatch package for the 2025 Bronco Sport.

Yesterday, the company shared a video showing the rear end of a mud-covered model with the date August 26 being written on dirt on the vehicle by a very hairy arm, nudge nudge, wink wink. The growling sound drops a further hint.

It all points pretty clearly to a new Sasquatch variant of the Bronco Sport that's even more suited to going off-road in. And to know more about what exactly might differentiate the new model, we can look to what the big Bronco's Sasquatch package has to offer. Essentially, we're talking about black wheels with oversized tires, higher ground clearance, suspension with more travel, fender flares, and axles that can be locked.

The Bronco Sport might not get entirely the same add-ons, but it gives you an idea.

What's also clear is that Ford is banking on its Bronco Sport for the long term in the compact SUV segment, because remember that it also offers the Escape in this category. The trend is towards more ruggedly styled SUVs, and the Bronco Sport fits that bill. Ford is striking while the iron is hot.

Incidentally, the Bronco Sport in general is getting a refresh for 2025. The models seen in testing indicate more aggressive and defined styling.

Much more will be revealed on August 26, when Ford unveils the new Sasquatch variant.

We'll be there to tell you all about it.