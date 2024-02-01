Ford Presents Refreshed 2025 Explorer

Ford has unveiled the 2025 Explorer SUV, which receives a mildly significant mid-cycle refresh. There are design changes, technological updates, the return of familiar powertrains... and the absence of another.

The current generation of the Explorer launched for 2020, but its first few years on the market were rocky ones, with numerous glitches leading to recalls.

2025 Ford Explorer ST blue Photo: Ford

Design of the 2025 Explorer

Aesthetically, the new model features a much larger grille. It should be noted that each variant will offer a distinct style. Redesigned LED headlights and wider air curtains are also visible on the front bumper.

At the rear, the tailgate is also fresh, with new LED lights and EXPLORER lettering running the full width. New wheel styles from 18 to 21 inches are added to the range.

Powertrains of the 2025 Ford Explorer

Mechanically, the powertrains remain the same. However, Ford points out that the 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine is partly new, and is virtually the same block as the one used in the Mustang. Power output remains the same, however, at 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque.

The twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 associated with the sportier ST version (available as an option with the top-of-the-range Platinum variant) offers the same performance at 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. Ford says it reworked the 10-speed automatic transmission to make it run more smoothly. All versions sold in Canada feature all-wheel drive as standard.

If we haven’t mentioned the hybrid version (with 3.3L V6), that’s because it has been dropped from the offering for 2025.

2025 Ford Explorer ST, profile Photo: Ford

It’s not just that variant disappearing, as Ford sets out to simplify the Explorer lineup. The variants disappearing after 2024 include the XLT, Timberline and Limited. In 2025, there will be four proposals: Active and ST-Line, with 4-cylinder; Platinum, with 4-cylinder and optional 6-cylinder; and ST, with 6-cylinder only.

Wheel sizes are 18, 20, 20 and 21 inches respectively on these models.

Interior of 2025 Ford Explorer Platinum Photo: Ford

On board, Ford has redesigned the entire dashboard and centre console. Above all, the vertically arranged multimedia screen has been eliminated, as it detracted from the aesthetics of the presentation. The 13.2-inch screen is now horizontal, and it can be used in conjunction with the 12.3-inch instrument cluster screen, for example, to display the navigation route in front of the driver instead of on the central screen.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps with wireless access are included (as part of what's officially termed the Ford Digital Experience), as are integrated Google services and a pad for wireless charging of smartphones. The new version of the multimedia system will be able to receive updates over the air.

Front of 2025 Ford Explorer ST Photo: Ford

The company has also draped the interior in new, softer-to-the-touch materials. Some will bemoan the fact that many of the vehicle's controls have switched from physical buttons to on-screen touch controls. There is still a volume button, however.

Orders for the 2025 Explorer are now open. The vehicle's base price is $50,535 CAD, including transport and preparation costs. The SUV is expected at Canadian Ford dealerships in the second quarter of this year.

Interior of 2025 Ford Explorer Platinum Photo: Ford

Seating of 2025 Ford Explorer Platinum Photo: Ford