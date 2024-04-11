• GMC has shared a first image of the next-generation 2025 GMC Yukon, in the process of being overhauled from top to bottom.

The refreshed 2025 Yukon won’t actually be the next new GMC model to come - the all-new Acadia is set to arrive in dealerships this spring. The revised Yukon, the brand's flagship model, underlines the importance of the big SUV in GMC's lineup - and its connection to the Canadian market.

The image shared today shows a 2025 Yukon AT4 2025 featuring a refreshed front fascia, with redesigned headlights and grille. The interior of the 2025 Yukon will certainly see improvements to the dashboard, which could mirror that of the recently updated Sierra. That will be for another round of teaser images, however.

Incidentally, the changes come in sync with the fifth anniversary of GMC's AT4 trim, renowned for its off-road capability, since its introduction on the Sierra 1500 in 2019.

At the same time, the Denali models of the Yukon and Yukon XL accounted for more than half of GMC Yukon sales in 2023, underlining again the continued appeal of that top-of-the-range finish. And as it happens, 2024 also marks the 25th anniversary of the Denali trim, launched with the Yukon Denali concept in 1999.

The 2025 GMC Yukon will be officially revealed later in 2024. Expectations will be high in terms of the new features, design and performance capabilities, so stay tuned.

