2025 Jeep Gladiator Loses Manual Gearbox

• Jeep withdraws the manual gearbox from the offer with its V6-powered Gladiator pickup for 2025.

This may not rank as the oddest decision of the year, but it’s possibly the oddest one we’ve seen this week. Jeep has withdrawn the manual gearbox from the offer with the Jeep Gladiator for 2025.

That’s not odd at all, per se. What's odd is that a few days ago, we learned that sister model the Wrangler is losing the automatic transmission, at least with its 3.6L V6 engine. This is the same powertrain offered with the Gladiator.

So if you want a stick shift, you'll have to opt for a Wrangler. Don’t want one? You have to go with the Gladiator.

The 6-speed manual gearbox was standard on all versions of the Gladiator. Until now, buyers had to add $2,695 for an automatic version. We can probably anticipate a price increase for all 2025 versions.

Details of the Gladiator range's equipment and pricing for 2025 are still to come. The Canadian Jeep website still shows only the 2023 model, by the way.

2024/25 Jeep Gladiator, on the road | Photo: Jeep

2025 Jeep Gladiator - What's new?

Otherwise, as with the Wrangler, Jeep is adding power windows and locks to the Gladiator's standard equipment across the range. It is also offering two new colours, a blue and an olive green harkening back to the first models that served in the Second World War.

A new software option will also enable owners to remotely adjust the cabin heating via the Jeep Connect mobile app.

After a few positive years in terms of sales, the Gladiator had a difficult year in Canada last year, with sales down 35.5 percent to just 3,216 units.