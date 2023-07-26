Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2025 Kia Sorento: Reworked SUV for Korean Market Debuts

2025 Kia Sorento (South Korea)
Photo: KIA
The revised 2025 Kia Sorento has just been previewed via a few images. These are images of the model coming to the Korean automaker’s home market, but we can expect that the next Sorento that will be sold in North American will be essentially identical, even if the powertrains and trims differ.

Those details will be for another time, thus. For now, we get a good look at a design that’s been updated both outside and in.

The new 2025 Kia Sorento
The new 2025 Kia Sorento
Photo: KIA

Design of the 2025 Kia Sorento

First, the next Sorento gets an updated front end that more closely reflects the brand’s Opposites United visual signature – and thus approaches the look of the bigger Telluride SUV in many respects. The front grille is bigger and more aggressive, and on either side of it we find redesigned headlights.

In back, we find redesigned taillights and few new details, as well as a skid plate for a tougher appearance.

The interior of the new 2025 Kia Sorento
The interior of the new 2025 Kia Sorento
Photo: KIA

Interior of the 2025 Kia Sorento

Changes are more substantial inside, starting with the integration of the wide, curved display that’s been introduced elsewhere in the brand’s lineup. That display harbours a 12.3-inch centre screen. Other design touches on the dash – air vents, for one – have been redesigned to fit with the new approach. The seating, meanwhile, contains quilted stitching on the upholstery.

Kia is also promising new and improved technology for the next Sorento, for instance fingerprint-activated ignition and more. Again, as this is the Korean model being presented, there could be differences in the version of the 2025 Kia Sorento coming to North America. We could learn all about those before the end of 2023, or else early in the new year.

