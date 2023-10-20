Lucid is set to unveil its second model, the Gravity SUV, at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16, the California-based EV company announced. Lucid's Gravity follows in the footsteps of the Lucid Air sedan.

Production of the Gravity is set to get underway in late 2024, which means it will hit the North American market as a 2025 model.

Lucid had previously confirmed a November debut for the Gravity and shared images of a camouflaged prototype during testing. The prototype images, along with previously released teaser images, suggest that the Gravity will feature a similar design to the Air. The two EVs are built on the same platform.

2025 Lucid Gravity Photo: Lucid Motors

That platform is a modular design known as LEAP (Lucid Electric Advanced Platform), which for the Lucid Air supports power outputs exceeding 1,200 hp and providing a range of over 500 miles (800 km). While no specifications have been disclosed for the Gravity, Lucid has indicated it will offer more range than any other electric SUV currently on the market.

This is particularly remarkable as the Gravity is a three-row mid-size SUV that can accommodate up to seven passengers. Buyers will also have the option of choosing a two-row version with five seats or a three-row version with six seats, in which the second row consists of two individual reclining seats.

Unveiling of the all-new 2025 Lucid Gravity Photo: Lucid Motors

The Gravity also features a glass roof similar to the Air. Lucid has confirmed as well that the SUV is getting a next-generation digital dashboard, featuring the company's latest user interface and automated driver-assist technologies.

The Gravity will be assembled at the same facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, where the Air is manufactured. There’s also a possibility that semi-knocked-down (SKD) assembly will take place at Lucid's second facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Buyers will be able to reserve the Lucid Gravity following its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16. The company has yet to provide pricing details, but it's likely the Gravity will be offered with more premium configurations, following the pattern set by the Air. And recall that although the Air launched in 2020, its entry-level Pure RWD version, starting at $77,400 USD before destination charges, was only introduced earlier this month. We may not see an “affordable” Gravity for some time…