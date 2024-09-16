2025 Mini Cooper JCW E Images Appear Online

At the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed, held in England from July 11 to 14, Mini presented a camouflaged version of the upcoming new electric Cooper JCW (John Cooper Works). The model was due to be officially unveiled, undisguised, before the end of the year.

But, as we’ve seen before, regulations in China require that information about a new product be published on the website of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

And that explains the images of the 2025 Cooper JCW E that have appeared now. They’re accompanied by some technical details, which confirm some information that had only been the stuff of speculation.

Out, for instance, is increasing from 215 to 255 hp with this version. The weight of the model is virtually identical to that of the 2024 version of the Cooper SE, which is manufactured in China, incidentally. This means, in all likelihood, that the model features the 54.2 kilowatt-hour battery, with a usable capacity of 49.2 kWh.

In Europe, this gives the Cooper SE a range of 400 km on the WLTP (World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle, which is some 20 to 25 percent more generous than the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) cycle used for North America.

We can therefore expect a range of around 300 to 325 km here, and even a little less in the case of this performance version, precisely because of the extra power it offers.

2025 Mini Cooper JCW E (China), arrière | Photo: Mini

There’s contradictory information online regarding when – or even if - North America might see the new model. Right now the betting money says it will eventually be offered here. There is the question of tariffs that might be slapped on the Cooper JCW E, this version of which will be assembled in China. So we’ll see...

As for the model's styling, the images show a vehicle with fairly clean lines. We can see that this JCW version is slightly different, but it's nothing extreme. It's also important to be cautious with details concerning a model that will be sold in other markets; our version may have a few different features.

Bigger wheels and biggerbrakes with red-painted calipers are, however, features that can be anticipated on all future models; some things don't change with time.

No images of the interior have been shared, but we can expect the typical JCW treatment, with distinctive accents, as well as more enveloping seats.