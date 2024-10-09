Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mini Unveils 2025 Cooper Convertible

2025 Mini Cooper convertible | Photo: Mini
  • EPA Category: Subcompact Car
    Daniel Rufiange
     Soft-top versions of the new Cooper use the same mechanics as regular variants.

    Mini is giving its Cooper a facelift for 2025, and this week the automaker is debuting the Cooper convertible variant. The brand has just unveiled this variant, which remains a rarity on the market, considering the number of convertibles that have been sacrificed over the last 10 or 15 years.

    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, three-quarters front
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, three-quarters front | Photo: Mini

    2025 Mini Cooper convertible - What's new?

    Of course, like the Cooper and Cooper S coupe versions that have already launched, the convertible variant benefits from the model's revised signature, which offers an evolution in styling through a very streamlined approach. One of the most notable exterior differences is that the convertible retains the previous generation's lights, a detail that is probably attributable to the nature of the design itself, along with the trunk configuration.

    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, interior
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, interior |
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, seating
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, seating |

    Inside
    Unsurprisingly, we find the huge, round central screen typical of the brand's models. The latter is equipped with OLED (organic light-emitting diodes); a head-up display system is also included. The materials used seem to be of good quality, and the layout is minimalist, as it is on the outside.

    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, front
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, front |

    Powertrain of the 2025 Mini Cooper convertible

    As with the hardtop versions, two engines are offered on the American market, both 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder units. The Cooper model offers 160 hp and a maximum torque of 184 lb-ft, while the S variant sees its performance boosted to 201 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission on offer is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

    Perhaps most important in terms of performance is the speed at which the soft top can be lowered - 18 seconds. And it will be possible to do so at speeds of up to 30 km/h.

    Fun fact: thanks to an option that calculates the time spent behind the wheel with the top down, you'll know whether you're driving more often with your hair in the wind, or away from the elements.

    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, top up
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, top up | Photo: Mini

    Mini's electric drive is well and truly underway. It's safe to assume that this model will be the company's last with a combustion engine, but caution is in order on that front, because with the ups and downs of the market at the moment, some manufacturers are changing tack and will offer gasoline-powered vehicles for longer than planned.

    Stay tuned.

    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, three-quarters rear
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, three-quarters rear | Photo: Mini
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, interior
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, interior | Photo: Mini
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, steering wheel, multimedia screen
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, steering wheel, multimedia screen | Photo: Mini
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, from above
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, from above | Photo: Mini
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, on the road
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, on the road | Photo: Mini
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, rear
    2025 Mini Cooper convertible, rear | Photo: Mini
