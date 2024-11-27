The 80th edition of the Montreal Auto Show is on from January 17 to 26, 2025, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. After years filled with challenges, not least the pandemic and the disinterest of some manufacturers, the 2025 show is claiming a renewal with more than 30 brands confirmed, the largest total since the start of the pandemic.

A difficult context, but renewed interest in Montreal

Auto shows have been on bumpy roads for several years now. Consumer habits have changed, and many manufacturers have chosen to bypass these traditional events. The Montreal show hasn’t escaped this trend and has seen many carmakers call in sick in recent years.

However, the 2025 edition marks a change of course, first with a new brand image, but also with the return of several brands.

The Montreal Auto Show's new logo | Photo: Montreal International Auto Show

The returnees, and two newbies

Among the most notable returns are those of the Stellantis group brands (Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, and Jeep) and Mercedes-Benz, as well as Lotus, Volvo and Subaru. Newcomers will also make their appearance, namely Polestar and Lucid, two manufacturers specializing in electric vehicles.

The absentees

However, some brands are conspicuous by their absence, including Acura, Audi, BMW, MINI, Jaguar-Land Rover, Porsche, Rivian, and VinFast. The biggest disappointments, however, are Honda and Mazda, two popular brands in Canada and especially Canada; they will be missing.

The new Dodge Charger Daytona, at the Stellantis stand at the 2024 LA Auto Show | Photo: D.Boshouwers

A wide range of vehicles on display

The 2025 Montreal Auto Show will feature a diverse range of vehicles, covering all categories:

- SUVs: More than 113 models will be on display.

- Luxury cars: 34 models.

- Pickup trucks: 30 models.

- Electric and hybrid cars: 27 models.

- Economy cars: 12 affordable models.

- Sports and exotic cars: 12 models of sports cars and 11 models of exotic cars.

Focus on innovation

Beyond the diversity of models, the 2025 Montreal Auto Show will focus on technological innovation in several areas:

- Electrification - Manufacturers will present their latest advances in electric and hybrid vehicles.

- Autonomous driving - Demonstrations and presentations on autonomous driving technologies will be offered.

- Connectivity - Connected cars and the latest generation of infotainment systems will be in the spotlight.

Interactive experiences

The show also offers themed areas and interactive experiences for all audiences:

- Performance Tuning Zone - Dedicated to automotive modification and customization, this area will allow enthusiasts to discover the latest trends in tuning and performance.

- Test drives - Some manufacturers will offer visitors the opportunity to test their latest models and experience immersive driving.

- Driving simulators - State-of-the-art driving simulators will allow visitors to test themselves and their driving skills in realistic conditions.

- Conferences and workshops - Conferences and workshops led by experts from the automotive industry will address various topics, such as the future of mobility, autonomous driving technologies, and environmental issues.

The Luc Poirier Collection

Visitors will also have the opportunity to discover the collection of exotic cars belonging to notable Quebec businessman Luc Poirier.