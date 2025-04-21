• Ram promises 25 product announcements over the next 18 months.

Since Carlos Tavares' departure as head of Stellantis, there has been a significant shift in philosophy particularly within the group's American brands.

Most notably, Tim Kuniskis was brought back to lead the Ram brand just a week after Tavares' departure. Rumours of changes began to circulate within days of his return, starting with a decision to revive the V8 Hemi engine and to make plans for a mid-size pickup truck.

A few months later, the scale of the transformation is more apparent. According to Kuniskis, the fruits of Ram's recent labour will begin to be known to the public starting on June 8th. Which is when we’ll start to see just what the executive meant when he promised more exciting models.

Ram boss Tim Kuniski | Photo: Stellantis

Over the next 18 months, the company plans no fewer than 25 product announcements. Obviously, that doesn’t mean the company is readying to launch 25 new models. So while that promised mid-size pickup truck is definitely in the cards, for example, the announcement implies the introduction of a number of variants and special editions. Presumably exciting ones.

For now, it’s not known just what will be presented in June. It’s possible it concerns the return of the V8 Hemi, which is scheduled to enter production in August 2025. As for the midsize pickup, we know that production is planned for 2027.

We can safely assume as well that the return of the Ram 1500 TRX version is one of the 25 promised announcements. The electrified Ramcharger and all-electric Ram 1500 REV trucks are surely two of the others.

Hold on to your Ram hats, things are going to move at the brand over the next 18 months.