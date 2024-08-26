Nissan Teases Next-Generation 2025 Armada

The Nissan Armada gets a facelift for 2025 as a new generation prepares to make its debut. We knew this was coming since the model is Nissan's version of Infiniti's QX80, itself newly redesigned.

The teaser image released today hints that the new model will feature a signature similar to that of the QX80. The 2025 Armada will be unveiled in full on September 3.

Elsewhere in the world, the model will still be marketed under the Patrol name, which explains why we can see an older version in the image shared by the company. The Nissan Patrol was introduced in 1951. We're talking about one of the oldest vehicles on the market.

Nissan didn't provide any other details about the new Armada, but it’s expected that under the hood, it will welcome new QX80’s twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6, replacing the 5.6L V8 that has been used for ages with the Armada sold in North America. The V6 is rated at 450 hp on the QX80, 50 more than the current Armada's 400 hp.

The new Infiniti QX80 is also bigger and offers more space inside, so we can expect the same from Nissan. We further expect a jump in the level of luxury.

Towing capacity could be the same as that of the QX80, which is 8500 lb. This is one of the model's main selling points. That and the fact that it can accommodate seven or eight occupants. Most likely, Nissan will continue to offer both configurations to buyers.