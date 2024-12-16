• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Nissan Armada, as the third generation of the big SUV makes its debut.

Franklin, Tennessee - The 2025 Nissan Armada is no wallflower. This North American mastodon boasts an imposing stature that will not go unnoticed, of that you can be sure. But behind its rugged and imposing exterior awaits a top-of-the-range SUV that blends strength and refinement.

On the road for 20 years

The Nissan Armada made its Canadian debut in 2004. Based on the Nissan Titan platform, the original model, known as the Nissan Pathfinder Armada, was built in Canton, Mississippi. It was a direct response to the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia, models that dominated the segment at the time.

In 2005, the name was shortened to Nissan Armada, reflecting its stand-alone positioning in the range. A second generation arrived in 2017, and 2025 represents the third generation of the Nissan model range’s most imposing vehicle.

2025 Nissan Armada, front | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Nissan Armada - What's new?

The Armada has been completely redesigned for 2025, and among other things it now has more elements in common with the Nissan Patrol marketed elsewhere in the world.

The Pro-4X and Platinum Reserve versions are new additions to the range. The Pro 4X comes with 20-inch off-road tires, metal skid plates, adaptive air suspension and a self-locking differential.

This Armada Pro 4X is ready for adventure. Thanks to its 244 mm ground clearance, 33.9° approach angle and 25.3° departure angle, the SUV can tackle inhospitable terrain. To help it in that task, it has eight driving modes (including Rock, Mud and Sand) and an electronically locking rear differential.

2025 Nissan Armada, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2025 Nissan Armada – 8.0/10

The Armada's styling has been modernized for 2025, starting with an imposing grille and sharp lines. The gargantuan proportions remain true to its character, while angular details add a touch of warrior sophistication. The massive grille and angular lines are, to say the least, striking.

Redesigned LED headlamps add a modern touch, while 22-inch wheels on Platinum versions reinforce its imposing allure. That said, the styling may be divisive, apt to elicit love or hate, not so much indifference.

2025 Nissan Armada, interior | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Nissan Armada, third row of seats | Photo: B.Charette

Interior of the 2025 Nissan Armada - 9.0/10

Open the door and you step into a luxury suite. The space is absolutely gigantic, offering three rows into which even the tallest passengers can comfortably fit. The seats are upholstered in soft-touch semi-aniline leather, reminiscent of the finest luxury sedans.

Nissan has also improved soundproofing compared to the previous generation: at 120 km/h, the cabin remains a peaceful sanctuary.

Able to accommodate seven or eight passengers in royal comfort, the model now offers more usable space, especially in the third row. That beige carpeting, mind you, is at risk of succumbing to slushy or rainy days.

From heated seats to four-zone climate control and USB ports galore, there's no shortage of features. This new model is a clear departure from the simplicity of its first versions, but to be entitled to all these treats, you'll have to fork over a healthy sum. Be careful about the options you choose.

2025 Nissan Armada, lower central console | Photo: Nissan

Technology in the 2025 Nissan Armada - 9.0/10

The new Armada is a technological showcase that reflects the latest trends. The ProPILOT Assist 2.1 system enables semi-autonomous driving on long journeys, while the 3D 360° camera and Invisible Hood View function reveal every hidden obstacle, even under the vehicle.

Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensures seamless integration (especially with Apple). We did note that some key functions are hidden in complex menus.

You also have a choice of 64 ambience colours to suit your mood and the time of day.

For audiophiles, Nissan offers a Klipsh 12-speaker audio system inspired by the more elaborate one found in the Infiniti QX80, which gives you 600 watts.

2025 Nissan Armada, engine | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2025 Nissan Armada - 9.0/10

The V8 of the outgoing model gives way to a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 that delivers 425 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Combined with a 9-speed automatic transmission, it offers dynamic performance while improving efficiency. With a towing capacity of 3,855 kg, the Armada remains the ideal choice for demanding adventurers.

The new engine is more responsive than the 400 hp 5.6L V8 it replaces. But most especially, it's the 516 lb-ft of torque, courtesy of turbocharging, that gives this 2,705-kg beast the extra oomph it needs to get around with relative ease.

The 2025 Nissan Armada Pro-4X | Photo: Nissan

Driving the 2025 Nissan Armada - 7.5/10

The Armada's handling betrays its weight: in tight corners, roll is noticeable, and the steering, which lacks precision, is still too heavy. This is not a vehicle designed for winding roads, but rather for swallowing highway miles, or else conquering rugged terrain with the Pro 4X version.

The air suspension absorbs imperfections well, except for the potholes, which our 22-inch tires didn't much appreciate. We have to also mention the school-bus-like turning radius, which will make your visits to shopping malls less pleasant.

For the rest, torsional rigidity has improved by 25 percent and the ride is quieter in this new version. However, its titanic dimensions complicate urban manoeuvres. The heavy steering and lack of feel at the wheel remind us that this is a vehicle designed for the great outdoors.

Fuel consumption

Despite optimization efforts, the V6 remains greedy when its 425 hp are called upon. In moderate driving, fuel efficiency improves over the old V8, but this is still not its strong point.

Nissan claims fuel consumption of 14.7L/100 km in the city and 12.4L/100 km on the highway. Our day at the wheel of a Platinum model gave us an average of 14.6L/100 km, this from driving almost exclusively on secondary roads between 80 and 100 km/h.

2025 Nissan Armada, badging | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Nissan Armada Canadian pricing

The 2025 Armada comes in five different versions. The entry-level SL model starts at $85,000. The Platinum model is next on the list, starting at $94,000. The Pro 4X is $1,000 more. At over $100,000, you have the Platinum Reserve at $105,000 for the 8-seater version. If you have captain's seats in the second row, it's $1,000 more. To all these prices, you have to add $2,095 for shipping and preparation.

Competitors of the 2025 Nissan Armada

- Chevrolet Tahoe / Suburban

- Ford Expedition / MAX

- GMC Yukon / XL

- Toyota Sequoia

2025 Nissan Armada, rear | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Nissan Armada, cargo space | Photo: B.Charette