2025 Nissan Armada Gets Tougher, Drops V8

Nissan has introduced its new 2025 Armada, which marks the debut of the big SUV’s third generation. The new version of the Armada continues to display its ties to the Nissan Patrol marketed elsewhere in the world (and which debuted in its own new generation this week), even as it follows in the footsteps of its close cousin, the just-overhauled Infiniti QX80.

2025 Nissan Armada - What’s new?

Among the notable changes, probably most notable is the replacement of the previous Armada’s V8 engine in favour of a 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6, which delivers more horses and torque than the unit it’s replacing, working in conjunction with a 9-speed auto transmission.

Other updates include a more adventurous demeanour in terms of styling and design, aided by higher ground clearance. The model also gets a new, more rigid chassis (both in torsion and laterally). Nissan promises this will help deliver a quieter and more stable ride.

The Armada lineup welcomes for the first time a Pro-4X variant, which along with Platinum Reserve versions gets an adaptive air suspension.

As you’d expect, the roster of standard equipment is bigger and more advanced than before.

2025 Nissan Armada Pro-4X | Photo: Nissan

Design of the 2025 Nissan Armada

The new Armada features updates to its front grille, headlights, roof rails, rear lights and wheel designs. The more rugged look of the SUV is aided by several optional add-ons, including a full-width LED tail light, 22-inch wheels and two-tone roof treatments.

For the rest, the images here tell the story best.

2025 Nissan Armada Pro-4X, front | Photo: Nissan

2025 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve, profile | Photo: Nissan

2025 Nissan Armada, interior | Photo: Nissan

Inside

The 2025 Armada comes standard with twin 14.3-inch screens for the driver data cluster and to its right, the multimedia screen. The base audio system is a 12-speaker Klipsch unit, Google connectivity is built in and messaging front seats are included standards. Options include ambient lighting (with 64 colours) and the ProPilot Assist 2.1 suite of functions.

In terms of space, Nissan vaunts increased legroom in the first and third rows, while cargo space in back is up by 24 percent compared to the outgoing model.

2025 Nissan Armada, seating | Photo: Nissan

2025 Nissan Armada, engine | Photo: Nissan

Powertrain of the 2025 Nissan Armada

As mentioned, the previous Armada’s V8 engine has been dropped and replaced with the 3.5L twin-turbo V6. Power nonetheless increases with the switch, from 400 in the old Armada to 425 in the new. Torque is also up, from 413 to 516 lb-ft. The new engine works with a 9-speed auto transmission like we see in Nissan’s Pathfinder SUV and Frontier pickup. All models are in all-wheel-drive configuration (what Nissan calls Intelligent 4WD).

Towing capacity is 8,500 lb, which is unchanged from the outgoing generation model.

2025 Nissan Armada Pro-4X, three-quarters rear | Photo: Nissan

The 2025 Armada Pro-4X

We’ve seen it elsewhere in the Nissan model range, but this is the first time the Armada gets its own Pro-4X version, designed for those with more challenging off-roading needs. It gets its own design features, rides on all-terrain tires and welcomes skid plates underneath, as well as an electronic rear differential. Drivers have at their beck and call a drive mode knob so they can toggle between Standard, Eco, Sport, Towing, Snow, Sand, Rock and Mud modes.

Here’s the full trim lineup for the new Armada:

- 2025 Armada SL

- 2025 Armada Pro-4X

- 2025 Armada Platinum

- 2025 Armada Platinum Reserve

- 2025 Armada Platinum Reserve (w/captain’s chairs)

2025 Nissan Armada pricing in Canada

Nissan didn’t share details on this today; we can expect full pricing information closer to the commercial launch of the SUV, which happens in late 2024.

2025 Nissan Armada Pro-4X, front grille | Photo: Nissan

2025 Nissan Armada Pro-4X, wheel | Photo: Nissan

2025 Nissan Armada Pro-4X, interior with seats down | Photo: Nissan

2025 Nissan Armada Pro-4X, front | Photo: Nissan

2025 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve, night illumination for logo | Photo: Nissan

2025 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve, headlight | Photo: Nissan