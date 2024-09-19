Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2025 Nissan Rogue Priced at $33,998 in Canada

2024/25 Nissan Rogue | Photo: Nissan
  • EPA Category: Compact SUV
    Derek Boshouwers
     Not coming to Canada (this year) is The Rogue Rock Creek announced for the U.S.

    The 2025 Nissan Rogue is priced starting at $33,998 in Canada, the automaker announced this morning.

    That gets buyers the Rogue S base model. Pricing climbs to $45,598 for the range-topping Rogue Platinum model. Add in the available optional Tech, Premium Paint and Two-Tone Paint packages and you can this year pay over $50,000 CAD for your 2025 Rogue.

    2025 Nissan Rogue – What’s new?

    The small price increase of $350 over last year comes despite no notable changes to the SUV, which was refreshed for 2024, recall. Those getting the Tech Package do get a more advanced version of the Intelligent Around View Monitor with two added camera angles, Front Wide View and Invisible Hood View.

    The model is also the first Nissan model to integrate the more advanced ProPILOT Assist 2.1 system (as an option); it allows for hands-free driving on divided highways via the use of radar, sonar and high-definition map tech.

    Unfortunately, that Rogue Rock Creek edition debuting in the U.S. for 2025 will not be crossing the border to Canada. For 2026, maybe? We’ll see.

    2024/25 Nissan Rogue, three-quarters rear
    2024/25 Nissan Rogue, three-quarters rear | Photo: Nissan

    2025 Nissan Rogue powertrain

    The Rogue thus retains its 1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine delivering 201 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque working with an Xtronic CVT (continuously variable transmission). All trims are in all-wheel-drive configuration.

    There is serious talk that a hybrid Rogue is in the works, possibly arriving for 2027; Nissan will likely use the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV’s system to make that happen, if it happens. For now, though, consumers have no hybrid option with Nissan’s entry in the compact SUV segment.

    2024/25 Nissan Rogue, in profile
    2024/25 Nissan Rogue, in profile | Photo: Nissan

    2025 Nissan Rogue pricing in Canada

    • - 2025 Rogue S - $33,998 CAD
    • - 2025 Rogue SV - $37,898
    • - 2025 Rogue SV Premium Package - $40,048
    • - 2025 Rogue SL - $43,298
    • - 2025 Rogue Platinum - $45,598
    • - 2025 Rogue Platinum w/Tech Package - $49,998
