Ram 1500 Rev: Ram's Coming Electric Pickup Gets a Name

The concept that will lead to the production version was shown at CES in January

Photo: RAM
•    Ram's electric truck is going to be called the Ram 1500 Rev.

•    The Rev letters refer to "revolution" to symbolize the transformation that going electric represents.

•    The production version of the Ram 1500 Rev is expected later this year.

It's been known by all sorts of names since it was announced as a future model and then presented in concept stage at the most recent CES. But Ram’s first all-electric pickup now has an official moniker: the Ram 1500 Rev. The Rev abbreviation refers to the word revolution, obviously to refer to the transformation that going electric represents.

The switch from combustion engines to electric motors is a revolution in itself, but even more so in the pickup truck segment, where few would have predicted such a rapid transformation. At the same time, since these are the best-selling models in the industry, manufacturers had no choice but to get on it. 

Photo: RAM
The production version of the Ram 1500 Rev is expected later this year. For now, it's the concept that was shown at CES in January that's being paraded around, like at the Chicago Auto Show this week where visitors can see it up close. 

One element that has people talking about the model is the presence of a third row of seats, something we've never seen in a mass-produced pickup. We'll have to see if this configuration will be part of the final version. 

Beyond the name, there was nothing new to be learned about the vehicle from Ram’s announcement. The company did say it would share more to reveal on Sunday, February 12. Will there be a commercial during the Super Bowl? Let's just say it's very possible. 

Stay tuned.

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept pictures
