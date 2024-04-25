Ram Presents 2025 1500 RHO Version

Ram's pickup lineup undergoes a radical change for 2025, with the discontinuation of the Hemi V8 engine family. As a result, the TRX variant and its thundering 702-hp block are being sent into retirement.

This does not mean the company is abandoning the segment of performance pickups designed for extreme off-road driving. Ram has just introduced a new variant, the 2025 1500 RHO, intended as a spiritual replacement for the TRX model. The letters RHO stand for Ram High Output.

The all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO | Photo: Ram

The newcomer adopts the engine of the new regular Ram 1500, a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 known as the Hurricane. Note that it inherits the high-output HO (High Output) version of this powertrain, which offers the most power at 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque. That's less than the TRX, but how much horsepower do you really need?

And it's still more than the regular Ford F-150 Raptor, which offers 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. The RHO model's 0-97 km/h time is 4.6 seconds, a tenth slower than the TRX variant.

Unveiling of 2025 Ram 1500 RHO | Photo: Ram

This is largely due to the weight difference, with the new version 150 lb lighter. Towing and payload capacities are also up, from 8,100 to 8,380 lb, and from 1,310 to 1,520 lb respectively.

The R version of the Ford F-150 Raptor offers 720 hp; we can imagine that Ram will reply with a more powerful model; we'll see when.

Certainly, the steering will offer a different feel due to the weight loss at the front. The suspension is also tuned differently, but the equipment remains much the same, with Bilstein adaptive shocks featuring independent reservoirs, forged front control arms and greater suspension travel. 35-inch off-road tires are also included.

Interior of 2025 Ram 1500 RHO | Photo: Ram

Otherwise, exterior styling and interior presentation have been slightly revised. A new LED signature, a reworked grille, a new bumper and new logos are on the menu. On board, the changes are the same as those reserved for the Ram 1500 for 2025. A multimedia screen for the front passenger is one of the interesting additions.

The new model is priced at $112,945 in Canada. The Ram 1500 RHO is expected in the third quarter of this year.