2025 Ram 1500 REV - Three-quarters front Photo: D.Boshouwers

Ram today presented the production version of its 2025 1500 REV electric pickup at the New York auto show.

Of the two battery sizes offered, one offers up to 804 km of range.

Maximum towing capacity is given as 14,000 lb.

We saw the concept version of it in January, and then some images of the production version recent weeks. Today at the New York Auto Show, Ram presented the 2025 Ram 1500 REV electric pickup in production form, and in the flesh. The Stellantis brand also provided additional details regarding the future truck’s capacities.

Those details will make competitors sit and take notice, we think.

Battery

First, there will be two battery sizes, starting with the standard 168-kWh battery that will deliver a range of 350 miles, or 563 km. The alternative is a 229-kWh battery that Ram says will be good for 500 miles, or 804 km of range.

Maximum output of the model is rated at 654 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque, which will be enough to achieve a 0-97 km/h time of 4.4 seconds.

Maximum towing capacity is 14,000 lb, while payload is currently estimated at 2,700 lb in the best-case scenario.

Needless to say, this puts the model ahead of the competition... which will have no choice but to react.

2025 Ram 1500 REV - Rear Photo: D.Boshouwers

Structure and charging

The Ram 1500 REV is assembled on a ladder-like structure designed for large electric vehicles. It's internally identified as the STLA platform.

Note that the company promises an ‘ultimate’ version with even more range. Knowing the company's thinking, which is always to push at limits, we shouldn't be surprised if a model offering 1000 km of range is announced before long.

As for charging capabilities, Ram promises that you'll be able to get 110 miles, or 177 km, back in just 10 minutes at a fast-charging station. The model is also going to offer bi-directional charge capacity, meaning it will be able to power external devices, for instance tools, or appliances in the event of a power outage.

In the back there’s a power outlet with a power of 7.2 kW, while at the front, in the trunk, there will be various outlets with a capacity of 3.6 kW.

At the heart of the model, the company says a 250-kW module groups together the electric motor, the transmission and the inverter. Ram offers another module connected to the front axle, but this one can be disconnected automatically to allow the autonomous work of the front wheels.

2025 Ram 1500 REV - Profile Photo: D.Boshouwers

Variations

As for the variants, Ram is going to offer five trims: Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited, and a new approach, Tungsten. The latter promises the ultimate in luxury and richness, including a 23-speaker Klipsch sound system.

On board, the presentation is dominated by screens. In addition to a 12.3-inch unit in front of the driver for instrument cluster information, there's a 14.5-inch screen in the centre console for the multimedia system, plus a 10.25-inch screen in front of the passenger seat.

Driving modes, the possibility of driving with a single pedal, regeneration and many other elements are highlighted in the details provided for this new model.

For the rest, we'll have to wait until we put it to the test to get an idea and give you our impressions. The model is a 2025, which suggests a 2024 debut in its case.

“The all-electric Ram 1500 REV is a monumental step in our ongoing journey to deliver industry-leading electrified solutions and strengthen our award-winning lineup,” said Mike Koval Jr, Ram Brand CEO - Stellantis. “We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers and will continue to redefine the pickup segment. Our all-new Ram 1500 REV outperforms the competition in the areas most important to customers, including range, towing, payload and charge time.”

2025 Ram 1500 REV - Interior Photo: Ram