Toyota enriches the GR Corolla range for 2025, with technical improvements and a new Premium version. This model, developed with the expertise of Toyota GAZOO Racing, incorporates several technical evolutions designed to enhance the driving experience.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla - What's new?

The main addition to the GR Corolla for 2025 is the introduction of a Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT), which promises more efficient transmission management and improved vehicle responsiveness. This new transmission is particularly suited to managing engine torque, which has been increased to 295 lb-ft, enabling more vigorous acceleration.

The 2025 GR Corolla also introduces advanced start-up control. This feature is designed to maximize traction on start-up, enabling quicker and more stable initial accelerations. This enhancement is particularly appreciated in the new Premium version, which also offers improved interior finishes and comfort.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla, interior | Photo: Toyota

Inside, the GR Corolla Premium features soft leather materials for the seats, with composite material accents on the dashboard and door panels. An 8-speaker JBL audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control and a head-up display are also included. The exterior features a forged carbon-fibre roof, domed hood with air intake, under-radiator and matte-black wheels.

In terms of colours, the base version is available in white and black, while the Premium version adds “Heavy Metal” and Supersonic Red.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla, profile | Photo: Toyota

Toyota promises vast improvements to the GR Corolla’s handling for 2025, starting with the suspension system. The adjustments are designed to deliver greater cornering stability and a safer, more enjoyable driving experience, even at high speeds. The revised suspension helps maintain vehicle balance and improve response to driver commands.

In terms of design, the front bumper has been redesigned not only to refine the car's aesthetics, but also to improve cooling and aerodynamics.

Two versions of the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla will be available as of winter 2024. The Premium version comes with either a manual or automatic gearbox. The base version is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and fabric seats.

2025 Toyota GR Corolla, trois quarts arrière | Photo: Toyota

2025 Toyota GR Corolla, front | Photo: Toyota

2025 Toyota GR Corolla, rear | Photo: Toyota