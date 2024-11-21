2025 Toyota RAV4: Prices and Details for Canada

The Toyota RAV4, a mainstay of the compact SUV segment, is getting one or two tweaks for the 2025 model-year. This year, the model is once again available in a variety of forms. Buyers have a choice of 16 gasoline, hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions available to them.

In Canada, the starting price for the base model of the 2025 RAV4 is $33,555.

Toyota RAV4 Prime (now RAV4 PHEV) | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Toyota RAV4 - What's new?

First, let's note that for 2025, Toyota has changed the name of its RAV4 plug-in hybrid. Previously known as RAV4 Prime, it is now called RAV4 PHEV, a question, the company says, of harmonizing the naming of its electrified models.

On the design side, a new colour option makes its appearance: Khaki Green. This hue, evocative of adventure and wide-open spaces, is available on Trail and Woodland hybrid versions.

Finally, to enhance the user experience, all 2025 RAV4 models benefit from an improved multimedia system.

Powertrains of the 2025 Toyota RAV4

The 2025 RAV4 is available with three distinct engine options. Fans of traditional engines can opt for a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine developing 203 hp. For improved fuel economy, the RAV4 also offers a hybrid system combining a gasoline engine and an electric motor for a total output of 219 hp.

Finally, for those seeking an all-electric range, the RAV4 is available with a plug-in hybrid system offering a combined output of 302 hp and a total range of 979 km, including 68 km in pure electric mode.

Toyota RAV4 Woodland | Photo: Toyota

Canadian versions and prices of the 2025 Toyota RAV4

- RAV4 LE AWD - $33,555 - Enhanced multimedia system

- RAV4 XLE AWD - $37,295 - Alloy wheels, sunroof, LED headlights

- RAV4 XLE Premium AWD - $39,337 - 19-inch wheels, SofTex upholstery, LED fog lights

- RAV4 Trail AWD - $40,985 - Enhanced off-road capabilities, Khaki Green colour available

- RAV4 Limited AWD - $45,175 - JBL audio system, ventilated front seats, panoramic view monitor

- RAV4 Hybrid LE - $36,505 - Dual-zone climate control

- RAV4 Hybrid XLE - $39,645 - Power-adjustable driver's seat, heated steering wheel

- RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium - $41,687 - 18-inch wheels, SofTex upholstery

- RAV4 Hybrid Woodland - $42,524 - Enhanced off-road styling and performance, Khaki Green colour available

- RAV4 Hybrid Limited - $47,525 - JBL audio system, ventilated front seats, panoramic view monitor

- RAV4 Hybrid SE - $41,445 - Sporty styling, 18-inch black wheels

- RAV4 Hybrid XSE - $44,345 - JBL audio system, 12.3-inch multifunction screen

- RAV4 Hybrid XSE Tech Package - $46,901 - Panoramic view monitor, wireless charger

- RAV4 PHEV SE - $51,715 - New name, increased all-electric range

- RAV4 PHEV XSE - $56,555 - 19-inch wheels, vertical LED lights

- RAV4 PHEV XSE Tech Package - $61,945 - Panoramic sunroof, JBL system, head-up display

Safety technologies

All 2025 Toyota RAV4 models are now equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 as standard. This suite of advanced active safety technologies includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, dynamic radar cruise control with full speed range, and lane departure warning with steering assist.

The 2025 RAV4 also features a Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots, and an Engine Immobilizer to deter thieves.

Connectivity

Toyota's multimedia system is standard on all 2025 RAV4 models. It offers wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as access to navigation, music and messages.

Canadian manufacturing

RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models are made in Canada at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant. The 2025 models are on sale now at Canadian dealerships.