2025 Volkswagen ID.7 Production Begins in Germany

• The 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 officially entered production this week.

Volkswagen has launched production of its new ID.7 electric sedan at its Emden plant in Germany, where the ID.4 SUV is also assembled.

The Volkswagen ID.7 is the latest vehicle to be based on the MEB (Modular Electric Drive System) platform, after the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.Buzz. It will initially be equipped with the 81-kWh battery (77 kWh usable) of the ID.3 and ID.4.

The range of the ID.7 Pro version should be 615 km, according to the European WLTP test cycle. This should translate into something in the region of 500 km at home.

Later on a larger battery (91 kWh, 86 usable) will be offered to provide more range, on the order of 700 km on the European cycle, closer to 600 here (official figures to be confirmed).

As for recharging capacities, the 81-kWh battery will offer a maximum power of 170 kW, the 91-kWh unit 200 kW.

Production of the 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 EV is underway Photo: Volkswagen

The Volkswagen ID.7 will be equipped with a new electric motor rated at up to 210 kW. The company previously used a 150-kW motor at the rear and an additional 80-kW motor at the front for all-wheel-drive models.

However, the new Volkswagen ID.7 is rear-wheel drive. There’s speculation an all-wheel drive version with a second motor will eventually be produced. For Canadian consumers, this is obviously an important selling point.

The ID.7 is expected in North America 2024. We may see it up close at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which runs from November 17 to 26.

We'll then have more details about the versions planned for Canada.