Canadian pricing for the refreshed 2025 Volkswagen Taos has been announced. The small SUV is available starting at $29,795 CAD; that gives buyers the Trendline model with front-wheel drive.

The same model with the automaker’s 4MOTION AWD system is priced starting at $31,795.

2025 Volkswagen Taos, in profile | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Taos - What’s new?

For its fourth year on the market, the Taos gets a number of updates and improvements. The exterior design has been made bolder, notably at the front. The bumper is new, and the front grill has been redesigned and now incorporates new LED headlights, as well as an optional light bar. The VW badge is now illuminated.

The vehicle rides on new 17-, 18- or 19-inch wheels, and the offering includes three new colours: Serrano Green Metallic, Monterey Blue Pearl and Alpine Grey.

2025 Volkswagen Taos, interior | Photo: Volkswagen

Inside, the change is even more noticeable. The new dashboard features an 8-inch multimedia screen, standard on all models. The Climatronic dual-zone automatic climate control system, with touch-sensitive controls, is also standard.

Interior materials have also been upgraded, with fabric seats for the Trendline version, MicroCloud leatherette for the Comfortline variant and genuine leather for the Highline variant.

Under the hood, the 2025 Taos retains its 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, but it has been updated and now offers 174 hp, up from 158 in the outgoing model. 4Motion all-wheel drive models feature a new 8-speed auto transmission, replacing the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox.

2025 Volkswagen Taos, three-quarters front | Photo: Volkswagen

Canadian pricing of the 2025 Volkswagen Taos

- 2025 Taos Trendline FWD - $29,795 CAD (MSRP)

- 2025 Taos Trendline AWD - $31,795

- 2025 Taos Comfortline AWD - $35, 295

- 2025 Taos Comfortline AWD Black Edition - $36,995

- 2025 Taos Highline AWD - $38,995

An optional panoramic glass roof is available with the Comfortline version, for an additional $1,200.

The Black Edition brings with it that roof as a standard feature and adds black trim, as well as unique 19-inch “Portland Black” aluminum alloy wheels. Among the other standard features are black mirror caps, tinted taillights, exterior illuminated light line (front), gunmetal front bumper trim, rear skid plate, black grille and interior ambient lighting (customizable in up to 10 colours).

Volkswagen says the revised 2025 Taos will arrive at Canadian dealerships later this year.