2025 Volkswagen Taos: A New Era for the Compact SUV

Volkswagen Canada has announced a series of updates for the Taos 2025. The improvements affect all aspects of the vehicle, from styling to technology and performance.

Design of the 2025 Volkswagen Taos

The Taos 2025 sports a new, more assertive and expressive visual identity. The front end has been completely rethought, with a new bumper, a redesigned grille that can incorporate an optional light bar and LED headlights now standard on all versions. The lights are now connected, and the Volkswagen badge is illuminated.

There are three new body colours - Serrano Green Metallic, Monterey Blue Pearl and Alpine Grey - and new 17-, 18- and 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.

2025 Volkswagen Taos, three-quarters rear | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Taos, interior | Photo: Volkswagen

Interior of the 2025 Volkswagen Taos

The interior of the Taos has also undergone a complete overhaul, with a new dashboard incorporating an 8-inch multimedia screen, standard on all models. The Climatronic dual-zone automatic climate control system, with touch-sensitive controls, is also standard.

Interior materials have also been upgraded, with fabric seats for the Trendline version, MicroCloud leatherette for the Comfortline variant and genuine leather for the Highline variant.

The Comfortline trim with Black Edition package stands out for its black roof and accents, as well as its exclusive wheels.

Powertrain of the 2025 Volkswagen Taos

Under the hood, the 2025 Taos is equipped with an updated version of the 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which now offers 174 hp (up from 158 previously). 4Motion all-wheel drive models benefit from a new 8-speed automatic transmission, replacing the seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox.

Enhanced technologies

The 2025 Taos also offers a range of driving assistance technologies (IQ.Drive), available on all versions.

Availability and pricing

The redesigned 2025 Taos arrives at Canadian dealerships early next year. Prices will be announced closer to launch.

2025 Volkswagen Taos, on the road | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Taos, in profile | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Taos, wheel | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Taos, headlight | Photo: Volkswagen