• The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq is unveiled.

Detroit, MI - At the end of October, we headed to Cadillac HQ at the automaker’s invitation for a first in-person look at the next addition to its all-electric model range.

The Cadillac Vistiq thus joins the Lyriq, Escalade IQ, Optiq and Celestiq sedan as all-electric options from the luxury brand. The Vistiq is positioned between the Lyriq and Escalade IQ, offering a three-row configuration in a format that could be described as midsize.

To give yourself an idea, imagine something roughly the size of the XT6 SUV, but a little inflated in every respect.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq: What's new?

With this new model, the question is: what will be its clientele be when it hits the market? We can guess that XT6 owners will naturally be attracted to the Vistiq, alongside others who want both an electric SUV and a vehicle that can accommodate seven occupants.

Otherwise, we're familiar with the Ultium platform it’s built on, even if General Motors (GM) has decided to stop using that name for it. The vehicle thus shouldn't hold any surprises in terms of driving dynamics, range or recharging capabilities.

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq: 8.5/10

As we’ve mentioned in our reviews of other Cadillac EVs, the styling signature of the models in the range is a real success. It's at once elegant and mindful of the brand's own personality, with, among other elements, that typically Cadillac vertical slant to the headlights and taillights.

The grille is also pleasing to the eye. Compared to something like what’s displayed on, say, the typical recent Mercedes-Benz model, Cadillac’s approach wins. But then, it's all a matter of taste of course.

Interestingly, the design team is very proud of what can be seen via the rear window, which boasts a unique signature, while offering a certain privacy to occupants. It's singular and instantly recognizable, an element that's always sought after by a brand.

Note also the rims, which are huge on all variants. 21-inch units come as standard, while 22- and 23-inch wheels are available. Barring any major surprises, we can guess that the experience will be more interesting with the smaller wheels.

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq, in profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

When it comes to the size differences between this Vistiq and the XT6, the following figures tell the tale:

- Length: Vistiq 5,222 mm, XT6 5,042 mm

- Wheelbase: Vistiq 3,094 mm, XT6 2,863 mm

- Width: Vistiq 1,963 mm, XT6 2,206 mm

- Height: Vistiq 1,804 mm, XT6 1,774 mm

In plain English, the new Vistiq is longer and taller than the XT6, but narrower.

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

As the exterior design scores points, so does the interior presentation. It's nothing earth-shattering, especially as we've already seen the same approach with the division's other models, but it's well executed. The massive 33-inch screen that occupies the dashboard houses all driving information and multimedia functions.

The materials used are top-notch, and depending on the trim level (Luxury, Sport, Premium and Platinum are the choices), there are different textures on board – carbon-fibre here, more traditional woodwork there, ash-coloured woodwork back over here.

Of particular interest is the ample space for occupants in rows two or three, thanks in particular to the flat floor. And once the seats in these rows are folded down, the result is a flat surface (slightly raised at the height of the second row). This is especially generous for transporting equipment, for those who choose to do so with this vehicle. Specifically, there are 431 litres behind the third row, 1,218 behind the second and 2,272 behind the first.

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq, steering wheel, multimedia screen |

Technology in the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq: 8.5/10

We should mention right off that a 23-speaker AKG audio system with Dolby Atmos technology is on hand to seduce your ears.

Just as impressive is the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system, standard with every variant. And by the time the Vistiq reaches dealerships, Cadillac will have fulfilled its promise to make it functional on some two million kilometres of roads and highways in North America, which will be done by the end of 2025.

Other features include five-zone climate control and USB ports in each row.

The new 2026 Cadillac Vistiq EV | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq: 8.0/10

The 2026 Vistiq has a two-motor configuration, which of course means all-wheel drive. Battery size is 102 kWh, same as the Lyriq. Considering that the latter offers around 500 km of range, we can expect a little less from the bigger, heavier Vistiq. Cadillac’s new baby tips the scales at 6326 lb, by the way.

Power is also greater with the Vistiq, given as a maximum of 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. With the use of Velocity Max mode, which provides extra power for a hot start, it’s possible says Cadillac to erase the 0-97 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

Obviously, we have no info on fuel consumption or performance at the moment - we haven't yet driven the model. We can expect an exceptionally smooth ride, like with the Lyriq, especially with the presence (optional) of Cadillac's Air Ride air suspension. On rougher surfaces it could be a bumpy ride, though, especially with the 22- and 23-inch wheels, and the greater weight.

Charging

While data on energy efficiency are still to come, those on charging are partially known. And there are plenty of them, as different options are on the table. Here's what's been shared so far in terms of the estimated distance recovered for each hour of recharging, depending on recharging power.

- 7.7 kW: 33 km

- 11.5 kW: 45.9 km

- 19.2 kW: 75 km

- Fast charging station: 127 km

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq, rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

In case you hadn't noticed, Cadillac presents its Vistiq as a 2026 model. Consequently, it's only natural that we're short of information at the moment, for instance to do with pricing.

At the speed at which the electric vehicle market is evolving, with interest fluctuating in certain markets, no one can predict what kind of welcome the market will give the Vistiq when it shows up at dealerships. The recent political developments in the U.S. only add to the uncertainty.

What's certain is that Cadillac has produced a successful model that shouldn't have too much trouble attracting its target clientele.

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq, front "grille" | Photo: D.Rufiange

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq, cargo area | Photo: D.Rufiange

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq, wheel | Photo: D.Rufiange