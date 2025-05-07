Audi has officially presented the all-new 2026 A6 in sedan and Avant wagon formats, both offered in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) configurations. Those promise an electric range of over 100 km, according to the more generous European WLTP cycle.

But, as is too often the case, the plug-in variants won’t be crossing the Atlantic. Audi Canada has confirmed that only a mild hybrid (MHEV) model will be offered here.

A PHEV with impressive numbers

The European A6 e-hybrids combine a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 295 or 362 hp, depending on the version. Their 20.7-kWh battery, 45-percent larger than that of previous generations, allows an electric range of over 100 km according to the manufacturer's estimates.

Once the battery is depleted, the PHEVs automatically switch to traditional hybrid mode, combining gasoline and electricity depending on driving conditions. Drivers can also manually select electric or hybrid mode.

The 0-100 km/h sprint takes 5.3 seconds, with a top speed limited to 250 km/h.

2026 Audi A6 PHEV, from above | Photo: Audi

A high-end technological offering

As befits an Audi, these A6 PHEVs come with Quattro all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, sport suspension, large wheels and red brake calipers. An electrified dual-clutch automatic transmission is added for smoother response.

In short, everything we love about Audi, but enhanced with energy efficiency.

What we'll get in Canada: A 6-cylinder MHEV version

Barring changes of plan, the only 2026 A6 coming to Canada is a mild hybrid (MHEV) version with a 3.0L 6-cylinder engine now producing 367 hp. That powertrain adds a slight electric boost during acceleration, and it can briefly run at low speeds on battery power alone — an improvement over the current 335-hp version.

Why not us?

Canada currently only gets one Audi plug-in hybrid vehicle: the 2025 Q5 TFSI e. The brand may be choosing to keep its new plug-in models for Europe, where demand is supported by stricter environmental standards. That leaves fewer options for Canadians who want to drive electric while maintaining a classic look and a premium badge.

EV enthusiasts who were hoping for an A6 PHEV will thus have to wait — or look elsewhere. In the meantime, the 2026 MHEV version will offer a good compromise between performance and efficiency, but without the plug-in aspect.

2026 Audi A6 PHEV, in profile | Photo: Audi

2026 Audi A6 PHEV, three-quarters front | Photo: Audi