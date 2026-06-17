Audi has debuted the fifth-generation 2027 A6 Allroad Quattro. Arriving with an aggressive new look, enhanced off-road tech and its first-ever plug-in hybrid powertrain, the high-riding wagon pitches itself as a leaner, more agile alternative to SUVs like the Audi Q5 and Q7.

Note that while there’s no word for now on whether North America will get the new A6 Allroad, Carscoops reported that Audi confirmed to it that the model will indeed be coming to the U.S. market in2027. What that means for Canada remains, for the moment, unknown.

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Design of the 2027 Audi A6 Allroad

For the first time, the A6 Allroad adopts a wide-body design. The crossover wagon gets flared, muscled-up wheel arches previously reserved for the high-performance RS6 flagship. Measuring 5,016 mm long and 1,986 mm wide, the new Allroad is a substantial 111 mm wider than a standard A6 Avant and 84 mm wider than its predecessor.

The wide stance is paired with rugged, model-specific design cues. A honeycomb grille and gloss-black inserts flank the front bumper, while discreet protective cladding wraps the skirts and flared arches.

| Photo: Audi

The rear features a specialized bumper with a skid plate that pulls double duty as an aerodynamic diffuser.

For a sleeker look, buyers can swap the rugged black cladding for matte silver chrome, matched with aluminum roof rails and chrome tailpipes.

The wagon rides on standard 19-inch wheels, with sportier 21-inch alloys available.

On the tech front, digital Matrix LED headlights can project lane boundaries and ice warnings onto the road surface, while digital OLED 2.0 taillights display active hazard symbols to warn trailing drivers.

Performance of the 2027 Audi A6 Allroad

True to its name, the Allroad is built to venture where standard wagons fear to tread. In its baseline setting, the bespoke suspension sits 34 mm taller than a standard A6 Avant. The standard adaptive air suspension offers 55 mm of total travel: an off-road mode adds 15 mm of clearance, while a dedicated lift function raises the body by a maximum of 20 mm at low speeds. Conversely, engaging Dynamic mode drops the chassis by 20 mm for precise highway handling. To maximize efficiency, the vehicle automatically lowers itself by 20 mm when traveling above 120 km/h.

Manoeuvrability is significantly enhanced by standard all-wheel steering. At low speeds, the rear axle steers up to five degrees in the opposite direction of the front wheels, shrinking the vehicle's turning circle by up to a full metre. At higher speeds, the rear wheels pivot up to two degrees in tandem with the fronts to maximize high-speed stability.

PHEV and diesel options

Under the hood, the major news is the introduction of a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, a first for the Allroad line. The e-hybrid system pairs a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor to generate a combined 362 hp (or up to 369 hp in select configurations) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque.

Supported by a 25.9 kWh battery pack, it delivers an all-electric, zero-emission range of up to 95 km on the WLTP cycle and fully replenishes in 2.5 hours via an 11-kW AC charger.

Traditionalists can opt for the 3.0L V6 turbodiesel (TDI), which uses a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to produce 295 hp and a robust 580 Nm (428 lb-ft) of torque. Both engines are paired with standard quattro all-wheel drive.

If the A6 Allroad does make it to Canada at some point, don’t expect this latter option to be part of the offering here.

| Photo: Audi

Interior of the 2027 Audi A6 Allroad

Inside, the Allroad adopts the modern digital layout of the latest A6 family. The dashboard is dominated by an MMI panoramic display combining an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster with a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen. Buyers can also opt in a separate 10.9-inch display screen for front passengers to play with.

Premium cabin comforts include 4-zone automatic climate control, an air quality package with dust sensors and front contour seats with pneumatic bolsters, heating, ventilation and massage functions. Material personalization ranges from sophisticated silver-brown poplar wood to eco-conscious light grey linen mesh inlays crafted from recycled plastics.

Inheriting the space of the traditional Avant, the plug-in hybrid's cargo area offers up 404 litres of cargo utility, which can climb to 1,423 litres. A matte-black aluminum roof basket is available.

2027 Audi A6 Allroad - Pricing and availability

Order books for the 5th-generation A6 Allroad open in European markets this week, with the first customer deliveries scheduled for the autumn.