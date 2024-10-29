Cadillac has just unveiled the 2026 Lyriq-V. This electric SUV, which will join the V-Series family early next year, marks a turning point for the brand by combining luxury and performance with a 100-percent electric powertrain.

Since its introduction in 2004, Cadillac's V-Series has sought to push the boundaries of raw performance. Will the Lyriq-V continue this tradition? We'll find out when we get our hands on it, but it promises to be unique.

2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V, three-quarters rear | Photo: Cadillac

Design of the 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V

Cadillac has shared the first official images of the Lyriq-V, offering a glimpse of its distinctive aesthetics. These include design elements exclusive to the V-Series version, such as sporty wheel designs, wider air intakes and optimized aerodynamic elements.

Performance that lives up to expectations

Full model specifications won't be revealed until early 2025, but we can expect the Lyriq-V to deliver exceptional performance. We can expect all-wheel drive with two electric motors, enabling it to rival competitors such as the Tesla Model X Plaid and Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV. Power in excess of 500 hp and instant torque for blistering acceleration can be expected.

The 2026 Lyriq-V represents a new stage in Cadillac's evolution and confirms the brand's commitment to the electrification of its high-performance vehicles.