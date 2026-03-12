Launched in 2023, the fifth generation of the Ford Super Duty is receiving some needed updates for the 2027 model-year. Most notably, Ford is extending the availability of the Tremor package to more versions.

Tremor package now available with the XL trim and 8-foot bed

Ford is well aware of the popularity of the Tremor package within the Super Duty lineup. To meet demand, the manufacturer is enhancing its offering for 2027. Indeed, the Tremor package is now available on the XL trim, the most affordable version in the catalogue.

| Photo: Ford

Among the features of the Tremor package now available with the XL trim of the Ford Super Duty are 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires (LT285/75R18) mounted on 18-inch matte black aluminium wheels, an electronic-locking rear differential, a limited-slip front differential, Tremor-tuned suspension with a factory lift, Trail Control, Trail Turn Assist and Rock Crawl mode.

The Tremor package also includes underbody skid plates and Tremor exterior graphics.

In the same vein, Ford is also making the Tremor package available with the Crew Cab and the 8-foot cargo bed, which was not possible previously. In other words, the Tremor package can now be delivered with the 176-inch wheelbase.

| Photo: Ford

Addition of the Platinum trim for the chassis cab

Among other new features brought to the 2027 Ford Super Duty range, the chassis cab (F-350, F-450 and F-550) is now offered with the Platinum trim. The latter is distinguished notably by leather seats as well as Sync 4 technology.

The order books for the 2027 Super Duty open this coming May. Ford hasn’t yet shared pricing details, or when it expects to start delivering units to Canadian dealerships.

| Photo: Ford