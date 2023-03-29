2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat - Profile Photo: V.Aubé

• Auto123 reviews the 2023 F-150 Lightning.

• The electric pickup delivers 580 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque.

• The official 515 km range is quite feasible... given mild winter conditions.

To date, this is definitely one of the most important vehicles to hit the market in the shift to electric mobility. And yet, the F-150 Lightning has raised questions and at least some skepticism in its first year. Why is that? There are questions about the vehicle’s sheer weight and, more importantly, its energy efficiency. There are voices being raised questioning the wisdom of filling roads with large, heavy electric vehicles, and this truck is in the middle of the debate.

Still, in North America, the full-size pickup truck dominates and has for a long, long time. That love for the format is not about to change, even among future owners of EVs.

We had occasion to drive the F-150 Lightning for a few days in February, just after an epically frigid weekend. Which meant we didn't get to see how the electric pickup reacts to such conditions.

At least we had “normal” winter conditions to throw at the F-150 Lightning, not to mention the road surfaces, particularly rugged in Canada at that time of year. Here's the gist of what we learned about the brand's most important vehicle at the dawn of the electric age.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat - Front Photo: V.Aubé

The exterior: a familiar silhouette, but...

Take a look outside your home and chances are there's an F-150 pickup truck parked somewhere in the vicinity. We're talking about the best-selling vehicle of the last 50+ years in North America. It's easy to see why Ford chose to stick with a recognizable design for the family-oriented pickup (short bed, crew cab). For now, by the way, that's the only combination available for the Lightning, which is available in three trim levels: XLT, Lariat and Platinum.

We drove the Lariat version. Dressed in a Fast Red finish, our truck drew the attention of several pedestrians and motorists during our time with it. But otherwise, its fairly traditional design makes it fairly unnoticeable on the road.

Fortunately, Ford's designers have incorporated a few details to distinguish to the electric model. The hood with its fuller front end is different, as is the large LED strip that runs across the front fascia from left to right. With this signature, it’s hard to confuse the Lightning with other versions of the F-150.

As well, the front fenders get new decorative hatches. The one on the driver's side opens to accommodate the charging cable. On the sides, the Lightning's rocker panels are exclusive, as are the aerodynamically designed 20-inch wheels.

Finally, this very brief walkaround ends with the tailgate, which has a new signature position light that extends to the centre of the tailgate.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat - Wheel Photo: V.Aubé

What about the interior?

A quick glance at the first row of seats confirms the presence of a large 15.5-inch screen, an interface already seen on the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

That screen, which houses the SYNC 4A system, is very responsive and has clear graphics, but it's full of all kinds of menus. It takes more than a week behind the wheel to master navigating through this electronic maze, but unlike us, owners will have more than a week so in the long run that’s probably not a problem. On the other hand, the climate-control and seat heating commands are accessible only via the screen, which is not as ergonomic as good old-fashioned knobs.

In the heart of the centre console, engineers left in place a traditional shifter, though it can be folded away when the vehicle is parked to allow for a retractable work surface over the armrest. No complicated knob or series of buttons for the shifting, then. Again, Ford was cognizant of not disorienting its loyal F-150 owners.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat - Seating Photo: V.Aubé

The F-150 Lightning Lariat is as luxurious as a Lincoln sedan (with the Platinum version probably going even beyond that). Our tester thus featured leather-covered seats that are very comfortable for extended expeditions. There's not much missing from this electrified truck, to be honest.

The electric F-150 has another advantage over its gasoline equivalent, with a frunk sitting where the absent internal combustion engine is not. It’s out of sight so a secure storage space.

Otherwise, the F-150 Lightning is as roomy as any other F-Series equipped with a crew cab and the short bed.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat - Logo Photo: V.Aubé

It's like an F-150, but electric...

All versions of the electric pickup come out of the factory with a pair of electric motors, but not all versions get the long-range battery. Not surprisingly, our tester did feature the larger, 131-kWh powertrain.

The other option, found on the vehicle's two more affordable trims, offers a 98-kWh capacity instead. This difference also affects the F-150's power and range. The "big" battery gives the truck 433 kW (or 580 hp), while the other power level is limited to “only” 337 kW (or 452 hp). Torque is 775 lb-ft for all versions of the truck.

It's true that the big battery and almost 600 hp give the F-150 Lightning wings. But given the truck's almost three-ton (!) weight, let's just say that the powertrain has to work hard, even if you don't feel it at all behind the wheel.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat - Three-quarters rear Photo: V.Aubé

On the road

The pickup's ride is quiet as can be, while the rapid delivery of power and torque is nothing like what we get from the regular F-150. The instantaneous torque reverberates throughout the cabin, especially when you get off to a fast start. The truck lifts for a fraction of a second in front, the rear suspension crunching down under the effect of all that horsepower.

The Lightning may be heavy, but with a four-cornered independent suspension, its road handling is sound. Yes, the rear axle hops like any full-size truck does when its bed is empty, but I have to admit, the electric F-150 is a comfortable vehicle.

The steering, meanwhile, proved to be heavy and precise enough to deliver the straight goods. With four-wheel drive, it's hard to fault - although weight is a consideration. The same goes for the braking, which could be more aggressive. Once again, it's up to the driver to be vigilant and not lose sight of the vehicle's significant mass.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat - Three-quarters front Photo: V.Aubé

During my week-long test drive, I recorded an average energy use of 36.4 kWh/100 km, a result higher than that predicted by Natural Resources Canada. It predicts an average of 26.9 kWh/100 km in the city and 33.3 kWh/100 km on the highway. But given the winter conditions and my “enthusiasm” behind the wheel, it was to be expected that the big truck would over-consume compared to the average.

One thing to keep in mind: With such a large battery, you have to plan for long recharging periods when using a residential charger. In fact, Ford estimates that it will take no less than 19 hours to bring the battery from 15 to 100 percent. Fortunately, my week did not involve draining the battery.

Strong points Overall quality

Overall quality Comfortable

Comfortable Good range (515 km) Weak points The weight of the vehicle

The weight of the vehicle The same vehicle is $9,660 more in 2023!

The same vehicle is $9,660 more in 2023! Climate controls are on the screen

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat - Wheel Photo: V.Aubé

The final word

This first winter contact with Ford's full-size electric pickup was positive, all in all. The quality is there – you would hope so with a $98,000 truck - while the driving experience is also very satisfying. In fact, this test drive bodes well for the other electric pickup trucks coming in the next few months.

Here are a few of your questions about the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning:

What is the range of the F-150 Lightning with the regular-range battery?

Officially, it is 370 km.

Does the range decrease with a trailer or a heavy load in the bed?

From our experience, this is indeed the case. You could even experience a substantial drop.

The competition

Chevrolet Silverado EV (coming soon)

GMC Hummer EV

GMC Sierra EV (coming soon)

Rivian R1T

Ram 1500 REV (coming soon)

Tesla Cybertruck (coming soon)