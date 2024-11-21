Beverly Hills, CA - On the eve of the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai welcomed the world's press to officially present its latest all-electric model. The Ioniq 9 SUV is the next logical step in the company's electrification strategy. The model joins the Kona EV, Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 as all-electric offerings flying the Hyundai banner.

Above all, it offers consumers a three-row solution, which is still rare in the electric vehicle market. There’s a touch of irony in the fact that Hyundai's model arrives a year later than Kia's equivalent, the EV9 - but more on that in a bit.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Rufiange

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9: What's new?

Everything’s new here, of course, but what’s really notable with this model is that it uses a familiar platform, the group's E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) - although we're told it's a reworked and modernized version of this.

This is particularly evident in the model's wheelbase. At 3,130 mm, it's the largest for a Hyundai product, and it translates into generous interior space.

We also note that the model's battery size, at 110.3 kWh, is larger than the Kia EV9's largest, at 100 kWh.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, in profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9

Hyundai isn't afraid of taking some risks of when it comes to design. Across its current model range, product styling is bold. It's also polarizing. You either like it or you don't.

As Montreal designer Ralph Giles once said of his creations, he'd rather they displease 80 percent of buyers and really appeal to 20 percent, than that they leave everyone indifferent.

With such bold styling, Hyundai embraces, consciously or unconsciously, this philosophy. Its product will appeal to many, and repel others. It won't leave too many indifferent, that's for sure.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

Most striking with the Ioniq 9 is the luminous signature. At the front, the sheer number of parametric pixels is almost headache-inducing. The illuminated line connecting the ends is easy to see, while the vertical stripes on either side, which act as headlights, stand out.

At the rear, it's another pixel orgy as a vertical arrangement of lights extends from the bumper to the roof, with a strip connecting the right and left of the vehicle up top. The size of the big rear window is also noteworthy, and welcome in a era when visibility seems secondary for too many manufacturers.

Then there are the fender flaps, which incorporate sections reminiscent of the side skirts worn by some vintage cars in the '60s.

19-inch wheels are standard, with options for 20- or 21-inch rims. In the case of the Calligraphy variant, the bigger wheels are standard.

As for colours, Hyundai announced 16 for the exterior, with an all-black interior, in addition to 6 possible two-tone approaches.

Last but not least, there's a trunk up front. With rear-wheel-drive versions, its volume is 88 litres, while all-wheel-drive models make do with 52 litres.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, interior | Photo: Hyundai

Interior

Interior space is a big selling point with this SUV. You only have to step inside to realize you're in another class, thanks to the design possibilities afforded by the BEV format. The cabin is dominated by two linked 12-inch screens that provide all the stuff needed for driving information and multimedia system functions.

Hyundai’s press release concerns the model worldwide. For a variety of reasons, some of the features announced may not be available here. Such is the case with the swivel seats in the second row.

By the way, the model can be configured to seat six or seven occupants.

Note that many of the materials used to create the interior come from recycled materials. Even the body paint is made from recycled tires. There's no stopping progress.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, seating | Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai also continues to innovate when it comes to luxury and convenience, so we have here what the company calls fully reclining seats in the first two rows, which allows you to lie back and rest while recharging on the road, for example.

Yes, massage is part of the equation. In fact, Hyundai is talking about seats with the first dynamic body care system.

Another interesting feature is the front sliding centre console (190 mm), which offers flexibility when moving around the interior.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, data and multimedia screens | Photo: Hyundai

Technology in the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9

The abundance of on-board technology is impressive. A few examples:

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 gets every currently conceivable connectivity option, including Bluelink functions.

The USB-C sockets found on all three rows are high-start, made possible by the model's all-electric configuration, the company says.

Updates via wireless channels will of course be possible. Even the antenna is new, in that its functions have been divided; the windscreen for navigation and satellite radio, the dashboard for connected services, and the tailgate for the AM and FM bands, among others.

And the multimedia system offers more information than ever, including a more refined route planner for electric vehicles, improved battery constancy, enhanced torque utilization display, state-of-charge display, and information on the vehicle's energy ratio.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, from above | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9

We alluded to the battery earlier. When it comes to electric motors, it's simple. With rear-wheel drive, the rear motor is rated at 160 kW. With all-wheel drive, the front motor is 70 kW, the rear 160 kW. With the Performance variant, the front motor is also 160 kW.

Hyundai claims 0-100 km/h times of 9.4, 6.7 and 5.2 seconds respectively with these three mechanical configurations. For acceleration from 80 to 120 km/h, the company even publishes figures of 6.8, 4.8 and 3.4 seconds, in that order. This gives you an idea of the response during vigorous acceleration.

With a 350-kW terminal, charging from 10 to 80 percent can take just 24 minutes.

Range is based on the European WLTP (Worldwide, Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle, i.e. 620 km. The company quotes 539 km for the American EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). Note that this applies to rear-wheel drive models fitted with 19-inch wheels.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, on the road | Photo: Hyundai

Driving the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9

We won't have the opportunity to drive this new model until 2025. We can expect an exemplary smooth ride, as is the case with Kia's EV9, as well as the vast majority of electric vehicles in this format.

We can also anticipate an energy-efficient model, thanks to a host of design details to help it split the air. The design favors cooling resistance, improved airflow under the vehicle, low rolling resistance tires, 3D shaped panels under the vehicle and aerodynamically designed wheel rims, as well as that concealed antenna.

It promises to be quiet, too, as Hyundai has sworn by its efforts in this area. We'll find out once we're behind the wheel. Then it will be easier to enjoy the optional 14-speaker Bose audio system and its surround sound (the original configuration has 8 speakers).

The final word

There's a lot more to say about the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, the information sheet for which is more like a novel than a press release.

Of course, we'll have the opportunity to come back to it during our first test drives.

In the meantime, it’s clear that for the company, this model is a big deal. The Ioniq 9 adds a distinct new choice for consumers, a more targeted choice thanks to that third row, which is worth its weight in gold for certain families.

Prices and specifications for the Canadian versions will follow in 2025, when the model is due to hit dealerships.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, front lower end | Photo: D.Rufiange

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, wheel | Photo: D.Rufiange

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, hood, badging | Photo: D.Rufiange