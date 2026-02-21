For 2026, the Mitsubishi Outlander receives a new engine as well as mild-hybrid technology. With this, the entire Outlander lineup will be electrified this year.

Powertrain from the Eclipse Cross

The connection between the Mitsubishi Outlander and the Nissan Rogue is traditionally very strong. Many thus expected that during the next update cycle, the Outlander would receive the Rogue’s current 1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine that currently powers the Rogue. But Auto123 has learned that that’s not the case.

Engine of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Photo: Mitsubishi

In fact, the 2026 Outlander is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine, but it’s a different one: the 4-cylinder block used with the Eclipse Cross. Carrying the 4B40 Version 2 designation, that engine delivers up to 174 hp and 206 lb-ft of torque in the Outlander, which is more than it gives the Eclipse Cross (152 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque). The engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The 2026 Outlander comes standard with the Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) four-wheel-drive system.

Addition of mild-hybrid technology

Beyond the new engine, the 2026 Outlander now benefits from mild-hybrid technology. Mitsubishi's new hybrid system includes a 48-volt lithium-ion battery that powers a belt-driven starter-generator (BSG). This 48-volt battery is installed under the third-row bench seat; the manufacturer assures that it does not infringe upon cabin volume or cargo space.

Mitsubishi indicates that the belt-driven starter-generator is used exclusively to restart the engine after its automatic stop when the vehicle is stationary. This system also serves to provide additional torque to the internal combustion engine during acceleration below 4,300 RPM.

Naturally, the 2026 Outlander is still equipped with a standard 12-volt battery to power vehicle accessories.

A slight drop in fuel consumption

According to data provided by Natural Resources Canada, the Outlander’s fuel consumption has been revised downward for 2026 thanks to this new powertrain. The federal agency announces a combined fuel consumption rating of 8.7L/100 km. The ratings are 9.4L/100 km in the city and 7.8L/100 km on the highway.

In comparison, the 2025 Outlander with the 2.5L engine had a combined fuel consumption of 8.9L/100 km according to Natural Resources Canada (9.8L/100 km city and 7.9L/100 km highway).