Organizers of the 2026 Montreal Auto Show are understandably pretty happy to confirm the return of two major automotive brands after several years absent from the event: Audi and BMW.

Audi's last participation in the Montreal show dates back to 2019. As for BMW, it has been notably absent since 2020.

| Photo: BMW / Audi

Preparations for the event are well underway, with numerous brands have confirmed their presence: Allard, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Campagna, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Felino, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Lexus, Lincoln, Lotus, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Ram, Subaru, Toyota and Volvo.

Among those who have not confirmed their presence this year, count Acura, Genesis, Honda, Mazda, Polestar, Tesla and Volkswagen.

| Photo: Salon de l'auto de Montréal

Three new zones integrated into the show

Among the new features brought to the next edition of the show is the integration of three new zones: the St-Hubert Family Zone, the Overlanding Outdoor Zone and the Performance Zone.

As has been the tradition for several years now, visitors will be able to register for electric vehicle test drives thanks to an initiative implemented by CAA-Québec and PowerQ.

Bertrand Godin back for 24th year as Montreal Show spokesperson

The 2026 edition of the Montreal Auto Show will mark the 24th year of spokesmanship by racing driver and road safety expert Bertrand Godin.

Godin said via a press release that “The Montreal Auto Show is once again successfully reinventing itself while remaining true to what makes it unique: passion, innovation, and human contact. The public wants to live an experience, to marvel, to touch and to discover... The 2026 Show promises a renewed and immersive experience, capable of bringing together all audiences and all generations.”

The 2026 Montreal International Auto Show takes place from January 16 to 25 at the Palais des congrès.