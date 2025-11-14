The 2026 Nissan Pathfinder will enter the Canadian market at the very beginning of next year with a light refresh, focused more on style and technology than on a major transformation. The three-row mid-size SUV, known for its robustness and towing capacity (updated in the last redesign), thus continues its career with updated technology and a cleaner design.

2026 Nissan Pathfinder, in profile | Photo: Nissan

Design of the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder

At first glance, the exterior changes are subtle, but they do modernize the Pathfinder's look. The redesigned grille abandons the large U-shaped chrome surround for a more angular motif composed of chrome rectangles, separated by a black slat that connects the headlight units.

A new colour called Baltic Teal joins the offering, while higher-end trims receive new wheel finishes and more prominent exterior accents.

2026 Nissan Pathfinder, interior | Photo: Nissan

2026 Nissan Pathfinder, second-row seating | Photo: Nissan

Inside

Here’s where the 2026 Pathfinder is most changed. The central infotainment screen grows from 8 to 12.3 inches and now wirelessly integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The dashboard keeps its familiar layout but gets a more modern presentation.

Nissan has added a new 15W wireless charger, supported by a ventilation system and magnets that stabilize your device while driving. Nissan also adds new camera views, including an "invisible hood" view that allows for better positioning the front wheels during off-road or parking manoeuvres.

2026 Nissan Pathfinder, front | Photo: Nissan

Powertrain of the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder

Under the hood, the 2026 Pathfinder retains its 3.5L V6 developing 284 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque, still paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive available across the lineup. The more aggressive Rock Creek trim once again offers slightly more power and increased towing capacity.

When is the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder coming, and what will it cost?

Nissan says the arrival of the 2026 Pathfinder's arrival in Canada is planned for the beginning of next year. Pricing will be officially unveiled closer to the launch.

2026 Nissan Pathfinder, from above | Photo: Nissan

2026 Nissan Pathfinder, wheel | Photo: Nissan

2026 Nissan Pathfinder, steering wheel | Photo: Nissan

2026 Nissan Pathfinder, seats | Photo: Nissan

2026 Nissan Pathfinder, infotainment display | Photo: Nissan

2026 Nissan Pathfinder, lower central console | Photo: Nissan

2026 Nissan Pathfinder, on the trail | Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan