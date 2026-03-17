Just weeks after confirming the return of the Rebel X, Ram is doubling down on its off-road offering by bringing back another familiar nameplate: the BackCountry. This is a predictable move given that the adventure truck market continues to grow.

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis emphasized that the off-road segment is no longer a niche, but more a primary driver of growth. But while the Warlock, Rebel, RHO, and TRX cater to various levels of intensity, the BackCountry is designed as an accessible entry point. It sits between the entry-level Warlock and the more aggressive Rebel and aims to provide a balance of capability and value.

Based on the popular Big Horn trim, this 2026 model is built for drivers who want a truck that can handle the trails without the premium price tag of a dedicated desert racer.

Powertrains of the 2026 Ram1500 Backcountry

Under the hood, Ram offers two choices. Traditionalists can opt for the 5.7L HEMI V8 delivering 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. Those looking for modern efficiency and punch can choose the 3.0L Hurricane twin-turbo inline-6. This newer engine pushes the envelope with 420 hp and a robust 469 lb-ft of torque.

Design of the 2026 Ram 1500 Backcountry

Visually, the BackCountry distinguishes itself through a "blacked-out" aesthetic. Body-coloured grille surrounds and accents are paired with black-finished bumpers, side sills, fender flares and badging.

The upgrades aren't just cosmetic. The truck rides on a one-inch factory lift with heavy-duty shocks, rolling on 18-inch black wheels wrapped in 32-inch all-terrain tires. Ram has also equipped the vehicle with a comprehensive armour package. Skid plates protect the front end, steering rack, transfer case and fuel tank.

Off-road performance is further bolstered by an electronic locking rear differential and specialized off-road cruise control, allowing the driver to focus on steering through technical terrain.

| Photo: Ram

Interior and technology

Available exclusively in the Crew Cab configuration, the interior is designed for durability. Vinyl seats with metal-printed mesh inserts provide a premium yet rugged feel, while all-weather rubber mats make post-adventure cleanup a breeze. The cabin also features a MOLLE panel storage system on the rear seatbacks for gear organization.

Buyers can customize their experience through two equipment packages:

• Level 1: Focuses on comfort with heated seats and steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals and auto-dimming mirrors.

• Level 2: Elevates the tech experience with a 12-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, dual wireless charging and a 9-speaker premium audio system.

Canadian Pricing of the 2026 Ram1500 Backcountry

The 2026 Ram 1500 BackCountry is available for order now, starting at $78,375 (including fees). Perhaps the most significant news for long-term owners is the inclusion of Ram’s new 10-year/160,000 km powertrain warranty, providing unprecedented security for those who plan to push their trucks to the limit.