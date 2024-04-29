Last week, Ram presented a new variant joining the 1500 range for 2025. The RHO (Ram High Output) essentially replaces the TRX version retired along with the V8 engines previously available with the model.

But Ram also has two other additions coming to the already well-stocked 2025 range: The 1500 Rebel X and 1500 Warlock models.

2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X, profile | Photo: Ram

2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X

Logically enough, the Rebel X offers a little more than the Rebel variant and bears its moniker as a nod to the 10 years since the name was first used. Starting with the Rebel model, it benefits from level 2 equipment (in the U.S.; the equipment in Canadian models is not confirmed yet). That adds, among other items:

- A larger 14.5-inch touchscreen to the centre console

- multimedia screen on the passenger side

- panoramic sunroof

- heated rear seats (there's mention of heated front seats and steering wheel in the U.S., elements that will probably be standard here)

- two smartphone charging pads

- 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X, interior | Photo: Ram

A low-speed cruise control system is also present in this variant. In addition to maintaining a steady pace when driving off-road, it also adjusts the shock absorbers and steering ratio for a smoother ride. Exterior and interior logos, a 1.0-inch suspension upgrade, Bilstein shock absorbers, 33-inch tires (on 17-inch wheels), a softer rear sway bar, a black sport hood and bumper, a skid plate and LED fog lights are also included.

2025 Ram 1500 Warlock, front | Photo: Ram

2025 Ram 1500 Warlock

With the Ram 1500 Warlock (the moniker moves from the Ram Classic to the regular Ram), we're talking about a more "affordable" solution for off-road driving. It benefits from some of the basic elements of the Rebel model, but without all the frills that drive up the price significantly. The suspension has been raised by 1.0 inch, the skid plate has been added and black accents have been added to give it a more attractive appearance.

2025 Ram 1500 Warlock, interior | Photo: Ram

However, the 8.4-inch screen is confined to the centre console, and the instrument cluster is more traditional, with dials (we don't see this as a flaw, but it depends on taste). Its seats are made of fabric. It still features several driving aids, among them adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and a blind-spot monitoring system. Spray-on protective body coating and side running boards are optional extras.

Both models are powered by the base Hurricane engine, a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 that develops 420 hp and 469 lb-ft of torque.

Prices and details of the Canadian versions will be confirmed closer to their arrival on the market.

2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X, rear | Photo: Ram