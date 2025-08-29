2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness Pricing Jumps in U.S.

A year after Subaru introduced the next-gen Forester SUV for the 2025 model-year, the new Wilderness variant is set to launch for 2026. Recall that for 2025, The Wilderness version offered at dealers was of the previous-generation Forester.

Canadian pricing has yet to be announced, but U.S. prices have just been shared and they deliver a bit of sticker shock that we can expect to feel here as well.

2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness | Photo: Subaru

In the U.S., the 2026 Forester Wilderness is listed at $39,835 USD, or $2,130 more than in 2025. What’s unusual here is that U.S. pricing of other variants of the Forester have barely changed between 2025 and 2026. Prices south of the border range from $31,445 to $43,045.

Here in Canada, the 2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness is offered at $41,195 CAD, which means we can anticipate a price around $46,000 CAD for the 2026 model. This is speculative, of course, since the links between American and Canadian prices are not that direct. It does, however, give an idea of the increase that could affect us.

And tariffs?

If you’re wondering about tariffs, the 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness that will be sold in the U.S. will be manufactured domestically, meaning it will not be affected. However, other Subaru models are subject to tariffs, and the company has already announced price hikes for certain models. It is possible that part of the cost will be passed on to the Wilderness version.

We’ll wait and see, but we should still expect a price increase here for the Wilderness, one of the more popular trims in the lineup.