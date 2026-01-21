Here’s some good news for buyers awaiting the new 2027 Chevrolet Bolt: Its range is higher than originally anticipated.

In case you missed the previous updates, Chevrolet is bringing the Bolt back to its Canadian catalogue for the 2027 model-year. The American brand confirmed its return last fall when it unveiled its marketing strategy.

The initial technical details of the 2027 Bolt shared by Chevrolet made mention of a maximum range of 410 km. That figure was an improvement on the 397 km range of the previous Bolt EUV, from which the new model is derived. That said, the old Bolt EV could travel up to 417 km on a single charge.

Now, Natural Resources Canada has shared the official range for the 2026 Bolt. And it’s higher than anticipated, as the federal agency lists a range of 422 km. That gives the new Bolt a leg up on other small electric cars available here, or soon to be available.

Chevrolet Bolt 2027 | Photo: Chevrolet

The return of the Bolt

If we talk of a return of the Chevrolet Bolt for 2027, it’s because it previously departed. Recall that in April 2023, General Motors announced the discontinuation of the Bolt EV and EUV. The argument was that the U.S. auto giant wanted to make room for new-generation electric vehicles built on the Ultium platform.

Now, Chevrolet will be tasked with winning back buyers that had been loyal to the Bolt EV and EUV. And fact is, the new 2027 Bolt will compete against not just established players like the Hyundai Kona Electric, but also new entry-level small electric vehicles like the Kia EV3 and Kia EV4 that will soon arrive on the market.

| Photo: Chevrolet

An RS version joins the catalogue

In bringing back the Bolt, Chevrolet is also making a few aesthetic changes. Inside, an 11.3-inch touchscreen has been integrated. Outside, the front section has been slightly redesigned.

The offering also expands with the addition of an RS version, which gets special RS badging, 17-inch gloss black wheels, gloss black grille and standard roof rails.

Finally, as a reminder, the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt with its official range higher than expected is available starting at $39,999 CAD ($43,470 with fees) for the base version.