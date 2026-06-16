After eight years of service, the current generation of Chevrolet's juggernaut half-ton truck is bowing out. The General Motors brand has just introduced the next-generation 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, introducing a ground-up redesign packed with upgraded powertrains, new looks and a massive influx of screen real estate.

2027 Chevrolet Silverado – What’s new?

The 2027 model year ushers in a completely new generation for the Silverado 1500. While the truck is expected to ride on an enhanced version of its existing platform, almost everything else has been thoroughly modernized.

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The trim lineup sees a major consolidation to better battle rivals like the Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and Toyota Tundra. The Canadian lineup will now consist of seven distinct versions:

• Work Truck (WT)

• Custom

• Custom Trail Boss

• Z71 (which replaces the previous LT, LTZ, and RST trims)

• Trail Boss

• ZR2

• High Country

Notably, the sporty RST is gone, leaving the lineup without a street-truck variant to counter niche competitors. Traditional configurations endure, however, with three cab styles (Regular, Double, and Crew Cab) paired with three bed lengths: (5.8, 6.6 and 8.0 feet.

For off-road enthusiasts, the previously optional Z71 package, which brings in underbody skid plates, hill-descent control and an off-road tuned suspension, is now standard equipment on every four-wheel-drive Silverado model.

| Photo: Chevrolet

Powertrains of the 2027 Silverado

General Motors introduces in the new Silverado its highly anticipated, sixth-generation small-block V8 engines. Two completely new naturally aspirated V8 choices arrive: a 5.7L V8 and a 6.6L V8. They replace the outgoing 355-hp 5.3L 355 hp) and 6.2L (420 hp) engines.

Exact horsepower and torque figures for the new V8s remain under wraps, but Chevrolet promises the trucks will be more muscular than ever, claiming one will be the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in its class.

The non-V8 choices are also receiving key updates. The entry-level 2.7L TurboMax turbocharged 4-cylinder engine returns with enhancements still to be specified, though we do know it will now be paired with a 10-speed auto transmission in lieu of the previous 8-speed unit. The fuel-efficient 3.0L Duramax inline-6 turbodiesel also returns and will be available on the entry-level Work Truck trim for the first time.

Chevrolet has confirmed that the Silverado will not feature a plug-in hybrid or traditional hybrid option for 2027, pointing as rationale to the efficiency of their new V8 designs. There will also be no direct competitor from Chevy to the high-horsepower super-trucks from Ford or Ram.

| Photo: Chevrolet

Design of the 2027 Silverado

Visually, the 2027 Silverado undergoes a bumper-to-bumper transformation. The body features entirely new panels, more muscular fenders and prominent wheel arch mouldings across all trims. The front fascia adopts a bold, signature LED lighting array inspired by the recently updated Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban full-size SUVs.

Every model from the Custom trim level and up now comes standard with a dual-exhaust system. Higher up, the truck features a roof spoiler that neatly integrates the vehicle’s communication antennae. Other notables include a flush-mounted sliding rear window, and the brand's convenient CornerStep rear bumper steps.

The versatile Multi-Flex tailgate, which can be reconfigured into a step or a cargo stop, also returns in a revised format.

2027 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison | Photo: Chevrolet

The ZR2

For the rugged ZR2 off-road flagship, the design gets more aggressive, no surprise there. It boasts a unique power-dome hood, 18-inch bead-lock-capable wheels wrapped in massive 35-inch mud-terrain tires and robust rocker panel protection.

Under the skin, the ZR2 combines standard front and rear electronic locking differentials with its signature Multimatic DSSV dampers, now supplemented by new jounce compression dampers to better absorb high-speed desert hits and rocky trails alike. The ultra-rugged ZR2 Bison edition is also confirmed to return.

2027 Chevrolet Silverado High Country | Photo: Chevrolet

Interior of the 2027 Silverado

Inside, the 2027 Silverado turns into a digital sanctuary. Chevrolet has implanted a massive 16.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.2-inch digital driver instrument cluster standard equipment on every single trim level, from the commercial WT up to the luxurious High Country.

On the premium ZR2 and High Country models, an 11.5-inch touchscreen is added specifically for the front passenger, in a first for the full-size truck segment. Combined with an available head-up display and a rear camera mirror, upper trims offer more than 60 inches of combined digital screens.

Chevrolet wants you to know, however, that physical buttons remain for core climate and secondary functions to preserve tactile usability.

| Photo: Chevrolet

Chevy also took steps to deliver a more functional cabin layout. The gear selector moves to the steering column, freeing up space on the newly designed Multi-Flex centre console. This setup features dual wireless phone chargers on select models and an armrest that can fold out into a flat work table.

Material quality is on the rise in the premium trims. The ZR2 features forged carbon-fibre trim pieces, red accents and highly bolstered seats. The High Country introduces a panoramic sunroof, authentic wood trim, Tritan Satin accents and available microfibre suede upholstery in both light and dark interior themes.

| Photo: Chevrolet

2027 Chevrolet Silverado – Pricing and availability in Canada

Production of the next-generation 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2026, with Canadian sales officially kicking off toward the end of the calendar year.

Note that General Motors of Canada recently announced that its engine plant in St. Catharines, Ontario, will be tasked with building the brand-new V8 engines. Furthermore, GM’s historic assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario — the only facility in the GM network that simultaneously builds both light-duty and heavy-duty trucks — will undergo a retooling process to assemble the new 2027 models alongside facilities in Indiana and Mexico.

For now, pricing details remain under wraps. GM will release specific Canadian prices, fuel consumption ratings, towing capacities and exact engine output numbers in the coming months as the autumn production launch approaches.