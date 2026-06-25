Less than 10 days after Chevrolet pulled the wraps off its updated Silverado, GMC has done the same with the redesigned 2027 Sierra 1500. When it starts rolling down assembly lines this autumn (with deliveries slated for late 2026), the next-generation light-duty pickup introduces a streamlined trim structure, a massive digital transformation and a new family of small-block V8 engines.

2027 GMC Sierra AT4X | Photo: GMC

Design of the 2027 GMC Sierra

GMC gives its full-size pickup an evolutionary visual update, highlighted by a taller hoodline, a more imposing grille and lower-mounted main headlights. Overall, though, GMC clearly decided not to mess too much with its formula.

2027 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate | Photo: GMC

Interior of the 2027 GMC Sierra

For all the exterior changes, the bigger ones occur inside the passenger cabin. GMC has completely re-engineered the dashboard around a heavily digital user experience. Counting the head-up display, total available screen Surface amounts to over 60 inches.

Maximum display breakdown:

- Main infotainment screen: 16.3 Inches (articulating with hidden storage)

- Driver instrument cluster: 12.2 Inches (fully digital)

- Passenger entertainment: 11.5 Inches (with articulating partial cover)

- Multi-colour head-up display: 15.0 Inches (projected)

- Rear camera mirror display: 8.5 inches (digital)

The standard layout pairs the 12.2-inch cluster with a 16.3-inch central touchscreen running Google built-in software. High-end variants, such as the Denali Ultimate and off-road AT4X, throw an additional 11.5-inch entertainment screen into the mix for the front passenger, allowing them to stream movies independently.

Beyond pure tech displays, the cabin gains significant utility. By moving the traditional transmission gear selector to the steering column, GMC freed up valuable space on the new "MultiPro" center console. The redesigned centre armrest can now fold completely flat to form an integrated work table, matching a popular feature found in the rival Ford F-150.

2027 GMC Sierra Elevation | Photo: GMC

Powertrains of the 2027 GMC Sierra

Under the hood, GMC maintains a four-engine powertrain lineup, but the biggest news is the retirement of the long-standing 355-hp 5.3L V8 and 420-hp 6.2L V8 powerplants. In their place arrive two brand-new, 6th-generation small-block V8s (5.7L and 6.6L). Backed by a hearty manufacturing investment, these blocks will be built in Ontario.

GMC has not yet disclosed official horsepower, torque or fuel economy ratings, but it is already promoting the 6.6L unit as the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in its class.

For alternative options, the entry-level 2.7L TurboMax 4-cylinder engine receives enhancements and sheds its old 8-speed auto transmission. It joins the rest of the engine line, including the returning fuel-efficiency champion, the 3.0L Duramax inline-6 turbodiesel, in pairing exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

You’ll have noticed that GM executives evidently saw no immediate need to introduce hybrid or plug-in hybrid alternatives to their full-size truck range.

| Photo: GMC

2027 GMC Sierra – Versions in Canada

For the Canadian market, the lineup focuses on a premium-oriented tier system: Pro, Elevation, AT4, AT4X, Denali and Denali Ultimate. The previous mid-grade SLE and SLT variants have been permanently retired.

GMC focused its initial reveal on its two flagship models. The top-tier Denali Ultimate features open-pore forged birchwood trim, panoramic power sunroof, 16-speaker Bose sound system with headrest-integrated speakers and a three-year subscription to Super Cruise hands-free driving, which remains fully functional while hauling a trailer.

Conversely, the performance-oriented AT4X ups its off-road prowess. It receives a taller two-inch factory suspension lift, front and rear electronic-locking differentials, and 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory mud-terrain tires. While it retains its specialized Multimatic DSSV dampers, they are now paired with secondary jounce compression dampers to maintain ride refinement whether crawling over rocks or racing at high speeds through desert sand.

The hyper-rugged AT4X AEV Edition will also return for buyers seeking ultimate underbody armour.

Final pricing for the Canadian market will be finalized closer to the fall launch.

| Photo: GMC

| Photo: GMC

| Photo: GMC

| Photo: GMC

| Photo: GMC