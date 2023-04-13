2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 Bison - Exterior design Photo: Chevrolet

• Chevrolet introduces the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 and HD ZR2 Bison pickups.

• This version becomes the alpha dog of the ZR2 trio, the others comprised of the Colorado ZR2 and Silverado 1500 ZR2.

• The ZR2 Bison version is a collaboration between Chevy and American Expedition Vehicles.

Chevrolet today rolled out the model that will sit atop its three-model lineup of off-road-ready pickups. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 is some very large, imposing company for the Colorado ZR2 midsize pickup and the Silverado 1500 ZR2.

Highlights of the technologies being grafted into the Silverado HD for this variant – henceforth what Chevy calls its ‘flagship heavy-duty off-road pickup’ – include DSSV dampers, factory lift and assorted race-proven innovations – while maintaining the HD model’s fearsome towing and hauling capacities.

“The all-new Silverado HD ZR2 and HD ZR2 Bison provide the off-road performance our customers have come to expect from a ZR2, with the towing and payload capabilities our HD customers demand. They also expand the Silverado HD lineup, offering more choices for customers to find the perfect truck for work and off-road adventure.” - Michael MacPhee, director of Chevrolet Trucks Marketing

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 - Front Photo: Chevrolet

The exterior

Sitting on a suspension raised by 38 mm both front and back, the truck leads with the distinctive ZR2 front grille, followed by unique wheel opening molding with integrated mud guards. There’s the ‘flow-tie’ emblem on the front, as well as ZR2 badging on the grille bar.

The ZR2 Bison, produced in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles, adds exclusive glossy black 18-inch wheels as well as stamped-steel skid plates for the front, the steering rack, the exhaust and the transfer case. There’s a different front bumper fitted with integrated recovery points and winch provisions and a unique rear bumper with recovery points. This version of the truck also carries unique Bison badging.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 - Interior Photo: Chevrolet

The interior

The HD ZR2 benefits from the Silverado model’s revised interior debuting for 2024. By and large, we can expect the same basic add-ons as found in the Silverado 1500 ZR2 model, conceived to add to the off-roading experience while maintaining a high level of refinement and comfort.

Surfaces are appointed in Jet Black and Graystone leather with dark trim accents. Materials were chosen to be as easy-to-clean as possible.

The instrument panel has a 13.4-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch driver data display. The multimedia screen and other controls are turned towards the driver, who also benefits from an available 15-inch head-up display with an off-road inclinometer and HD Surround Vision. The centre console features a redesigned wireless phone charger. The ZR2 Bison gets AEV logos on the front-seat headrests.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 Bison - Three-quarters rear Photo: Chevrolet

The Silverado HD ZR2 (and ZR2 Bison edition) will be offered only in 2500 Crew Cab configuration. The standard engine is a 6.6L gas unit (401 hp, 464 lb-ft of torque), the option to it a 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine (470 hp, 975 lb-ft of torque). In either case, the transmission is a 10-speed auto.

Maximum towing capacity for the HD ZR2 with that turbo-diesel mill is 18,500 lb (just under 8,400 kg); with the regular engine it's 16,000 lb (7,257 kg). Payload capacity is 2,811 lb (1,275 kg) with the turbo-diesel engine, and 3,397 lb (1,541 kg) with the gas engine.

The truck rolls on 35-inch tires mounted on 18-inch wheels.

Production of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison starts later in summer 2023, with pricing to be announced as that date approaches. We are expecting price points reaching six figures, though. The models should start appearing at dealers in Q3 of this year.