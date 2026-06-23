GMC Teases Next-Generation 2027 Sierra 1500

After the reveal of the 2027 Chevy Silverado last week, we knew the next Sierra wasn’t going to be far behind. Sure enough, the starter pistol has fired on General Motors’ teaser campaign for the next-generation 2027 GMC Sierra 1500.

To get the ball rolling, GMC quietly updated its website with a darkened, head-on image of its upcoming Professional Grade full-size pickup truck alongside a brief caption confirming it is “Coming Soon.”

Design of the 2027 GMC Sierra

Despite being shrouded heavily in shadow, the initial teaser image reveals that the internal combustion engine (ICE) pickup is undergoing a substantial visual overhaul. The redesigned truck sheds its old face and its new one will in fact resemble the brand's new Sierra EV.

The front fascia features a distinct, upright stance anchored by an illuminated GMC grille emblem. Flanking this bright centrepiece are slim, horizontal LED daytime running lights that sweep toward the front fenders, situated neatly above vertically stacked, mid-mounted main headlamp assemblies. A heavily sculpted centre hood section and restyled side mirrors complete the bold exterior transformation.

Interior and technology of the 2027 GMC Sierra

Although GMC has yet to release any official specs on the next-gen 2027 Sierra, a number of clues have dropped over the past year. Spy images have given a preview of the Sierra’s new dashboard and infotainment screens and a redesigned flat-bottom steering wheel, for example. It’s also expected the truck’s interior will get over 60 inches of combined screen real estate. This dashboard layout comprises:

• A 12.2-inch digital instrument gauge cluster.

• A massive 16.3-inch landscape-oriented central infotainment touchscreen.

• An available 11.5-inch front passenger entertainment display reserved for high-end trims.

To build on the brand's premium image, luxury-oriented Denali and High Country variants will feature genuine wood trim, a newly available panoramic sunroof, a dual wireless smartphone charger and a Multi-Flex centre console.

GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology with trailering capabilities will also be expanded more broadly across the trim hierarchy.

Powertrains of the 2027 GMC Sierra

The most significant updates reside under the sheet metal. While competitors continue to downsize to smaller, turbocharged configurations, GM is doubling down on displacement by introducing two all-new, next-generation small-block V8 engines.

Among the expected engine options for the 2027 Sierra 1500, we can include the following:

- 2.7L Turbo 4-cylinder (Enhanced TurboMax)

- 3.0L Duramax (Inline-6 Turbodiesel)

- 5.7L Small-Block V8 (all-new naturally aspirated)

- 6.6L Small-Block V8 (all-new naturally aspirated)

The new 5.7L and 6.6L V8 engines replace the outgoing 5.3L and 6.2L blocks. Having developed them alongside the Corvette's new 535-hp 6.7L LS6 V8, GM promises that this next-generation engineering will deliver the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in its class.

For truck buyers prioritizing alternative fuel options, an enhanced 2.7L TurboMax 4-cylinder and the proven 3.0L Duramax inline-six turbodiesel will round out the diverse four-engine lineup.

Full pricing and specific allocation numbers for work-focused Pro, off-road AT4/AT4X and luxury Denali models will be finalized closer to the truck's official reveal later this year.