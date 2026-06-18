Pricing and trim details have been announced for the 2027 Infiniti QX80. The premium brand's three-row flagship gets a slight price increase in Canada, worth mentioning mainly because U.S. pricing has been reduced slightly compared to the 2025 vintage of the model.

Starting price for the “base” Luxe model is set at $107,995 CAD.

| Photo: Infiniti

2027 Infiniti QX80 – What’s new?

The QX80 having received a substantial update for 2026, there are no changes to speak of in terms of design or powertrain.

For 2027, the Infiniti QX80 does sharpens its technology package by expanding the availability of its most advanced driver-assistance system. The SUV now offers ProPILOT Assist 2.1 — which enables true hands-off highway driving under specific operating scenarios — as an available option on the Luxe trim (but not the Sport), whereas it was previously restricted as a standard feature exclusive to the top-of-the-line Autograph grade.

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2027 Infiniti QX80 - Canadian pricing and trims

The 2027 Infiniti QX80 is available at Canadian dealerships in three grades, all in four-wheel-drive configuration:

- 2027 QX80 Luxe ($107,995 CAD MSRP): Includes 22-inch alloy wheels, dual 14.3-inch displays, 14-speaker Klipsch system, electronic air suspension, colour head-up display and climate-controlled first- and second-row seats.

- 2027 QX80 Sport ($119,996): Upgrades to a darker chrome exterior trim, sport-design 22-inch wheels, semi-aniline leather for the first two rows, massaging front seats, 64-colour personalized ambient lighting and 24-speaker Klipsch system.

- 2027 QX80 Autograph ($129,995): The luxury variant featuring unique 22-inch wheels, standard ProPILOT Assist 2.1, semi-aniline leather across all three rows, second-row massaging seats, heated third-row seats, open-pore ash wood trim with metal inlays and a front console cooler box.

(Note: All listed prices exclude a freight and PDI charge of $2,495 CAD).

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Design of the 2027 Infiniti QX80

The exterior design of the 2027 QX80 is anchored by a double-arch front grille inspired by the organic forms of a bamboo forest. This face is framed by digital piano key-style LED daytime running lights and a prominent, illuminated Infiniti emblem.

Aerodynamic details are in place to soften the SUV's muscular dimensions, for example integrated flush door handles and an available two-tone roof treatment coated in Obsidian Black paint.

The rear end features a full-width LED lighting bar composed of more than 300 individual LEDs, styled to mimic the tranquil reflections of light hitting water, as Infiniti explains it.

Powertrain of the 2027 Infiniti QX80

Beneath the hood we find the VR35DDTT 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 engine, which has completely replaced the legacy V8 architecture. This force-fed powerplant pumps out 450 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed through a 9-speed automatic transmission featuring a wide gear ratio range designed to optimize both low-end acceleration and relaxed highway cruising.

When properly equipped, this twin-turbo powertrain allows the flagship SUV to maintain a stellar standard towing rating of 8,500 lb.

The QX80 features an Electronic Air Suspension coupled with a Dynamic Digital Suspension system. The air suspension automatically lowers the vehicle by 30.48 mm at cruising speeds to improve aerodynamics, while an Off-Road setting can lift the chassis by 53.34 mm to clear rugged terrain.

Fuel economy for the standard All-Mode 4-Wheel Drive models is rated at 15.1L/100km in the city and 12.3L/100km on the highway.

| Photo: Infiniti

| Photo: Infiniti

Interior of the 2027 Infiniti QX80

Inside the cabin, the dashboard is dominated by dual 14.3-inch primary displays, mated to a lower 9-inch touchscreen on which you can futz with climate, seating comfort and drive mode settings. The entire ecosystem operates on Google built-in software, giving users native access to Google Maps, Google Play, and conversational voice control via Google Assistant.

Every row of seats features USB Type-C charging ports, for a total of 8 throughout the cabin, each supporting up to 15-watt rapid device charging. The standard audio setups come courtesy of Klipsch; base models receive a 14-speaker, 600-watt system, while higher trims upgrade to a 24-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio system pushing 1,200 watts.

The QX80 offers up 623 litres of cargo space behind the third row and 1,670 litres when the third row is folded. The electronic air suspension can lower the rear of the vehicle to ease loading, and child safety seats can remain buckled in place even when the second-row seats tilt forward for third-row access.

| Photo: Infiniti

Technology in the 2027 Infiniti QX80

With a vehicle of this size, an advanced suite of camera technologies to help you not bonk into things is always a welcome thing. The 3D Around View Monitor features moving object detection and eight pre-selected camera angles to eliminate blind spots. Meanwhile, a 170-degree Front Wide View camera helps peer around tight corners, and the Invisible Hood View projects a digital image of what is directly underneath the engine bay to prevent wheel damage in narrow lanes.

ProPILOT Assist comes standard across the board to deliver steering assistance and intelligent cruise control. For the 2027 model year, the lineup is enhanced by expanding ProPILOT Assist 2.1—which permits true hands-off highway driving under specific scenarios. This advanced system comes standard on the top-tier Autograph grade and is newly available as an option on the mid-tier Luxe trim.

| Photo: Infiniti

| Photo: Infiniti

| Photo: Infiniti

| Photo: Infiniti

| Photo: Infiniti