2027 Ram ProMaster City: Return of the Small Commercial Van

For 2027, Stellantis is reintegrating a small commercial van, the ProMaster City, into its offering for the North American market. The manufacturer had withdrawn the model from the market at the end of the 2022 model-year. Ford and Mercedes-Benz subsequently scrapped their Transit Connect and Metris models, leaving the market abandoned. But nothing, in the automotive industry, is forever.

"When the new ProMaster City arrives at dealerships early next year, it will be the only mid-size commercial van offered in the United States," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of North American Brands, SRT Performance Division, Retail Marketing. That won't be quite true in Canada; here the ProMaster City will be the only gas-powered mid-size commercial van, since Kia is about to launch the the PV5, which will not be sold in the U.S. The formats of the two vehicles are similar, but the PV5 is all-electric.

2027 Ram ProMaster City Tradesman | Photo: Ram

Powertrain of the 2027 Ram ProMaster City

The new 2027 ProMaster City is powered by a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. Coming from the PSA fold—meaning the Peugeot and Citroën brands within the Stellantis alliance—this engine delivers 166 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the front drive wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. No four-wheel-drive configuration has been announced at this time.

Design of the 2027 Ram ProMaster City

The images of the new ProMaster City show that it’s larger than its predecessor. In fact, it is positioned between the old ProMaster City and the ProMaster. It comes standard with rear swing doors, but a tailgate is available as an option. The passenger side features a sliding door.

Although the ProMaster City is primarily designed for hauling goods, one version is equipped with seats to accommodate several passengers (5 or 8), much like a minivan would. Stellantis is also targeting a "vanlife" clientele with its new unibody design vehicle.

The Tradesman trim is equipped with black bumpers. This strategy aims to lower manufacturing and replacement costs in the event of a collision. On the SLT trim, the bumper colour matches the bodywork.

| Photo: Ram

A few figures about the 2027 Ram ProMaster City

According to data provided by the manufacturer, the Ram ProMaster City is capable of towing a load of 907 kg. Payload capacity is also set at 907 kg.

Utility space totals 4,899 litres. The manufacturer claims the vehicle can accommodate two pallets behind the front seats. The cargo area is also able to accommodate a 4-foot by 8-foot plywood panel flat.

For the time being, pricing for the Canadian market remains unknown.

Technology in the 2027 Ram ProMaster City

On the safety front, the 2027 ProMaster City features forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, driver attention alert, hill start assist and ParkSense rear parking sensors. Passenger versions are equipped with side curtain airbags.

Drivers get a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, digital rearview mirror and 10-inch touchscreen.

Six configurations for the Canadian market

Stellantis is offering six configurations of the 2027 Ram ProMaster City for the Canadian market:

• Cargo Tradesman/SLT with security panels

• Cargo Tradesman/SLT with side security panels and rear window(s)

• Cargo Tradesman/SLT with fixed windows, passenger-side mesh window, security panels and rear window(s)

• Cargo Tradesman/SLT with fixed windows, side mesh windows, rear quarter security panels and rear window(s)

• Cargo Tradesman/SLT with fixed windows, side mesh windows, fixed rear quarter windows and rear window(s)

• Passenger Tradesman/SLT with fixed side windows and fixed rear quarter windows, plus rear window(s)

The manufacturer says it will start taking orders on the Promaster City in the second half of this year; the first units are set to arrive in early 2027.

| Photo: Ram