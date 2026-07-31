Mercedes-Benz Unveils Electric and Hybrid 2028 GLA

Mercedes-Benz presents a new generation of its entry-level SUV, the GLA. Completely redesigned, the 2028 model features revised dimensions, a more spacious cabin and a powertrain lineup that includes both all-electric and hybrid options.

The new GLA is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships during the second half of 2027. Details regarding Canadian availability, trim levels and pricing will be released at a later date.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Powertrain of the Electric 2028 Mercedes-Benz GLA

The electric lineup will initially include the GLA 250+ EV and GLA 350 4Matic EV. The former will output 268 hp, the latter 349 hp alongside all-wheel drive. Mercedes-Benz advances a 0-96 km/h (0 to 60 mph) acceleration time of 5.3 seconds for the top-performing version.

Both models are getting a nickel-manganese-cobalt battery with a usable capacity of 85 kWh. According to Mercedes, range could reach up to 657 km based on the WLTP standard, which is typically more optimistic than North American ratings.

With its 800-volt electrical architecture, the GLA will support fast-charging capacities up to 320 kW. Mercedes-Benz estimates it will be possible to recover up to 270 km of range in 10 minutes under optimal conditions.

2028 Mercedes-Benz GLA (Hybrid) | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Powertrain of the hybrid 2028 Mercedes-Benz GLA

A hybrid powertrain will also be offered in two performance levels. It will combine a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and 30-hp electric motor integrated into the transmission.

A 48-volt battery with a maximum capacity of 1.3 kWh will enable this version of the new GLA to operate solely on electric power in certain urban situations. The system can also recover up to 25 kW of energy through regenerative braking.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Design of the 2028 Mercedes-Benz GLA

In terms of design, the GLA sits slightly lower than its predecessor, but its wheelbase gains 61 mm. This tweak improves rear legroom as well as headroom.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Interior of the 2028 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Inside, Mercedes-Benz is offer as an option the MBUX Superscreen system with its 10.25-inch driver instrument cluster and two 14-inch displays. A panoramic glass roof comes standard, while a variable opacity version will be available on the options list.

The new GLA will also integrate a virtual assistant leveraging artificial intelligence technologies from Google, Microsoft and ChatGPT, among others. The system can answer complex questions, temporarily retain conversational context and provide navigation-related information.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz