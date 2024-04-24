• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD.

There are certain parts of the country where Hyundai’s distinct-looking Ioniq 5 is as common a sight, it seems, as the Tesla Model 3. Namely, in Quebec. But Quebec has winters, and even if those are tending to be less severe than before, they still provide a good test for an EV. Even more so, an EV with one motor and thus two-wheel drive, like the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD we tested out at the tail end of winter. Did we mention the absence of a rear wiper? (More on that in a bit).

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD, tested | Photo: D. Boshouwers

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD – What’s new?

The distinctive styling of the Ioniq 5 returns unchanged for 2024, no surprise there since it has been widely acclaimed for its originality and daring.

The main change is the sidelining of the standard-range model, leaving a lineup that includes the single-motor rear-wheel-drive Preferred Long Range model that we drove, as well as the twin-motor all-wheel-drive Preferred Long Range variant. That is not counting the brand-new 2025 Ioniq 5 N performance model, which really deserves to be considered a beast apart and is just now starting to arrive on the market.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD, blue | Photo: D. Boshouwers

Design of the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD – 9/10

I know folks who despise the look of this thing, but I know many more who adore it and feel it would look just fine in their driveway. Eye of the beholder and all that. But there’s no denying Hyundai showed considerable gumption and verve delivering an EV so original and engaging.

Starting with an original overall shape for this crossover, designers added bold cuts to the side panels and applied what Hyundai calls the Parametric Pixel design to the vehicle’s headlights, rear lights and even wheels. There’s an undeniable retro aspect to some of it but the end result is thoroughly modern, quite a feat. I love it.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD, steering wheel | Photo: D. Boshouwers

Multimedia screen of 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD | Photo: D. Boshouwers

Inside

That unique exterior shape (which includes a very long wheelbase) translates into a roomy, slightly minimalist interior, which may help folks decide between this Hyundai and its close Kia cousin, the EV6. The two models are almost identical except for the styling, inside and out, and while the overall interior space is probably the same in both, the Ioniq 5 just feels far roomier and more open – less cocoon than living room, say.

Two large 12.3-inch screens (the right-side multimedia one is touch-operated) span most of the top of the dashboard. Between the front passengers, the central console features a large open space that you can use for the purposes of your choice, and it slides to and fro on a hidden rail.

Cargo space is generous, even if the hatchback’s shape eats a bit into the volume available. With seats in place you get 770 litres of space, less than the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s 841 litres and the Volkswagen ID.4’s 818 litres, but more than the Nissan Ariya’s 466 litres, the EV6’s 452 litres and the Subaru Solterra’s 674 litres. There is a mini-frunk under the front clamshell hood.

Driver data screen of 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD | Photo: D. Boshouwers

Technology in the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD – 8.5/10

The Ioniq 5 was one of the first mass-market EVs to incorporate an 800V battery system, which allows for ultra-fast charging – assuming you have access to an ultra-fast DC charging station.

Integrated into the left-side, driver-facing, screen is a camera image of your blind-spot that appears when you flick the turn signal. In general, the images on both screens are clear and quick to appear, and navigating the menus is relatively straightforward.

The Ioniq 5 gives you bi-directional charging capability from the battery pack, which means you can use your EV to charge or power tools and coffee makers and such.



The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the 2024 Ioniq 5 its Top Safety Pick+ rating.

Front end of 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD | Photo: D. Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD – 7.5/10

The Ioniq 5 works with a 77.4-kWh battery. On the RWD Preferred Long Range model, the single rear-mounted motor delivers an output of 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Range with this configuration is 488 km. Of course, we were driving in winter (though in relatively mild temperatures) so that range remained more an aspiration than a realization for us. Charged at 91 percent, our on-board computer estimated 319 km of driving remaining. Winter, as we’ve all come to understand, is no friend of EV battery packs…

The Preferred Long Range AWD model delivers much better punch and acceleration thanks to its output of 320 hp and 446 lb-ft, with official estimated range dropping to 414 km, still more than acceptable. Acceleration, by the way, improves from 7.3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h, to 5.1 seconds.

The differences between the performances of the two powertrain configurations are substantial enough that, unless squeezing the most range possible out of your Ioniq 5 is a top priority for you, the beefier option is probably worth the extra cost if you can swing it.

Exterior design of 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD | Photo: D. Boshouwers

Driving the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD – 8/10

Not having that beefier option at our disposal, we wanted to see what effect the lack of a second motor has on the performance of what is a long, heavy EV after all, with some snow on the ground.

As mentioned, the step down from the twin-motor version to this is noticeable, in accelerations and on the highway when the EV does tend to lose its breath when passing aggressively. Those are limitations that aren’t deal-breakers necessarily, but potential buyers might want to try both models out before making any decisions.

The lack of all-wheel drive was similarly not a huge hindrance, for one thing because we were spared any extreme snowfalls or accumulations of ice on the roads. Again, it’s a personal decision whether you feel the extra cost of four-wheel-power is a necessity for you or something that would be nice to have. Because the flip-side of the vehicle being heavy is that it’s … heavy, and that weight is low-down and spread evenly out, so road grip is pretty impressive.

Rear of 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD | Photo: D. Boshouwers

One last point has to do with that absent rear wiper mentioned earlier. That oversight/decision on the part of Hyundai’s designers when first developing the model caused a bit of a stir, because it could lead to problems in the event of certain specific weather events involving combinations of rain, slush and snow. Which is precisely what happened within 20 minutes of us picking up the car. The 2024 Ioniq 5 is still without it, but Hyundai has confirmed that the 2025 edition will indeed feature a rear wiper.

That updated version is likely to debut in our market later in 2024, so you may want to wait for that if you live in a part of Canada prone to slush and filthy rear windows.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD, front end | Photo: D. Boshouwers

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 pricing in Canada

Here's what the offer looks like in Canada (prices do not include prep/destination fees):

- 2024 Ioniq 5 Preferred Long Range - $54,999 CAD

- 2024 Ioniq 5 Preferred AWD Long Range - $56,999

- 2024 Ioniq 5 Preferred AWD Long Range w/ Ultimate Pkg - $62,999

Frequently asked questions about the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Has a rear wiper been added to the Ioniq 5 for 2024?

No; you’re off by one year unfortunately. Hyundai has confirmed that equipment will be included with the revised 2025 Ioniq 5 coming later this year.

What are the ranges of the Ioniq 5 RWD and AWD models?

Official estimated range (in ideal conditions) is 488 km for the lighter RWD model, and 414 km for the AWD model with two motors.

When will the Ioniq 5 N performance version debut, and is it worth the hype?

The first units of this steroidal EV have possibly already shipped, and those who have driven it are generally saying yes, the hype is justified. There’s a significant cost increase, though. And being worth the hype is not the same as being worth the cost…

Back end of 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD | Photo: D. Boshouwers

The final word

It didn’t hurt that it came into the game early, but Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 has made one of the more solid entries into the EV segment in the past few years. The electric crossover continues to be eligible for all federal and provincial EV incentives where offered, making it a relatively affordable all-electric option.

The cheapest RWD version does demand some compromises, which may be too much for some buyers to accept. Good news is, the all-wheel drive option costs only $2,000 CAD more. It does suffer on the range front. For us, those are acceptable hurdles and make the AWD version a more enticing choice.

The new 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD | Photo: D. Boshouwers

Competitors of the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD

- Chevrolet Equinox EV (to come)

- Ford Mustang Mach-E

- Honda Prologue

- Kia EV6

- Nissan Ariya

- Subaru Solterra

- Tesla Model Y

- Toyota bZ4X

- Volkswagen ID.4