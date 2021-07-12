Auto insurance plays a fundamental role in the lives of drivers. Owning a vehicle implies the obligation to take out Civil Liability insurance, but it also opens up a wide range of guarantees to the user which will cover any damage he may suffer, both material and personal.

When you need to take out car insurance, the rates vary according to the insurers, because with the same car you will get different rates according to the companies. Many factors related to the person who will drive the vehicle and the type of car also come into play. The price of the insurance policy will not be the same for a new, high-end or used car. This is why it is very important to get quotes from insurers and save money thanks to the Maaf car insurance quote.

Factors to consider when getting a car insurance quote

Several factors are used to establish and calculate a premium you will need to pay to provide insurance coverage for your vehicle. It seems obvious to say that, when you want to get a car insurance quote, the type of vehicle, the age of the driver, the city where the driver lives and several other elements influence the calculation. Insurers calculate the premium based on the risk they bear, since the function of insurance is that they bear some of the risk, not you.

You don't need to know the exact numbers, but if you add risk the price goes up, so if you add certain covers to others to get more comprehensive insurance, the premium will be higher than if you keep the basic liability cover. The equation is simple in terms of choosing between types of insurance, the most common is that the cheapest insurance is that which includes third party liability followed by the option of extended third party liability and/or all risk insurance , which is normally more expensive.

The brand and the power also influence

Another factor that determines the price is the car itself. The type of car you drive and its characteristics can cause you to add or subtract euros from your insurance premium. In this sense, insurers take into account several factors, including:

The brand

The model of the vehicle to know its value

The power

The category of the vehicle

His age

Kilometers traveled per year

The more value the vehicle has the more you will have to pay so the more miles you drive it would be logical to think the value goes down but the premium doesn't have to, if it has a lot of miles it means you use it a lot, and then you are more likely to have an accident.

The driver also influences the insurance premium

Just as important as the car is the driver who uses it. Therefore, in the same way that you estimate insurance, your insurer does it with your driver profile. The components of the operation are, among others:

Years of experience

Age

Sex

Job

Geographical location

Marital status

The more years of experience you have, the lower the price you will get, and this is because companies offer more expensive car insurance for young people, since their probability of suffering an accident, according to statistics, is greater. This is why, for the latter group, the prices are much better if you opt for liability insurance and decide to insure a used vehicle. If, on the other hand, you are a person over the age of 26, married, with children and with a stable job, you can opt for joint and comprehensive car insurance.

Your story changes the price of car insurance

Insurance calculations do not seem to be done with charts, because the previous steps can be reviewed. While the fact that a doctor has our history benefits us, because it allows us to go to him serenely, the fact that the insurer has it will make you want to find a "reset" button. Insurers can check each driver's history and take this into account when setting the premium you must pay.

If, for example, you have been with them for 5 years and you have had 19 claims, the price you pay for the premium is surely much higher than what you paid initially because of the penalties applied by your insurer for your high loss rate. But the order of the factors in this case changes the product, because if in 19 years you had 5 accidents, you will surely pay much less than in the first year thanks to the bonuses they give you for being a good driver. Each company has its own claims history and its own pricing policy, which is why there are significant differences between insurers.