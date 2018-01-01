Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 to debut on October 23rd

With each Corvette renewal, as soon as the model makes its debut, attention turns to the Z06 performance variant, which always shows up a bit later.

Due to the pandemic, this delay seems endless to enthusiasts of this car, but they will now be able to put an X on their calendar ; the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will debut on October 23rd.

To showcase this announcement, Chevrolet confirmed the date by sharing a first official photo showing a racing edition (C8.R) next to a Z06 having of course put its camouflage suit on for the occasion.

A video was also shared, showing the Z06 prototype driving on various European circuits, including the Nürburgring and the Circuit de la Sarthe, where the C8.R will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

As for what the Z06 will get in terms of mechanical bits, rumors are pointing towards an engine coming from the aforementioned racing version, a 5.5-liter V8 with a flat plane crankshaft. The production model is expected to develop over 600 horsepower.

We will have more and details on October 23rd.

